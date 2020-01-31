Contagion shows fear in films of coronavirus-like pandemics

(CNN) – “Contagion” – a 2011 film about a pandemic that may have uncanny similarities to recent events – has risen on the iTunes rental charts and shows how often people use fiction as a means to process reality.

However, this film is just one example of a recurring theme in films associated with such an outbreak, a long-standing basis for science fiction stories that has always been determined by scientific facts.

Not surprisingly, the Hollywood version of the global pandemic has continued to advance in fantastic directions in films like The Omega Man, World War Z and Pandemic, and has given birth to armies of zombies.

In “Contagion” Gwyneth Paltrow plays a woman and a mother who contracted a deadly virus while visiting Hong Kong. (Warner Bros)

However, more sober stories have taken up the idea that humanity is not at risk of extinction from nuclear weapons (a favorite topic in the 1950s and 1960s) but from a microbial killer.

Early examples include the 1971 thriller The Andromeda Strain – adapted from a book by cautious author Michael Crichton that repeatedly came up with concepts (see Westworld and Jurassic Park) in which scientific and technological breakthroughs posed existential threats to humanity ,

The juxtaposition of these impulses within the genre can be seen in two films released in 1995: 12 Monkeys, a science fiction plot about using time travel to try to thwart an emerging plague that will wipe out most of humanity; and Outbreak, a more justified premise in which an airborne virus is accidentally infiltrated into the United States from Africa and a team of doctors (led by Dustin Hoffman) go against the clock to save a city where the infection is spreads.

Neither screen versions of these stories were limited to fiction. Just last year, the National Geographic network broadcast The Hot Zone, a fact-based report on the development of the Ebola virus in 1989, and army scientists who suggested imported monkeys to a potential exposure in the suburbs of Washington, DC, responded.

Matt Damon plays Paltrow’s husband, who is fighting for his life as the virus spreads around the world. (Warner Bros)

In all of these examples, contagion correlates most directly with current danger, starting with a woman (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) who returns to Minnesota with a strange illness after traveling to Hong Kong.

Within a few days, she is dead, leaving her husband (Matt Damon) in shock before others experience the same symptoms as the outbreak spreads around the world.

The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Scott Z. Burns, offers an alarming insight into a worst-case scenario. Rumors and panic spread, and the guardrails quickly dissolve from society as the days go by, in quarantine, looting, and horror at sunken airports.

When you watch the film again, you notice how difficult it is to convey the global overview of such a story without sacrificing anything that goes beyond an extraordinarily good cast, to which Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne, Marion Cotillard and Bryan Cranston belong to the drama.

In particular, Contagion draws attention to so many characters – including victims and those who are desperate to find a vaccine – that it suffers from inciting attachment to one of them.

“Contagion” warns of a terrible future amid a deadly virus outbreak. (Warner Bros)

However, there is a sharp warning in the film that feels even more topical today. It subtly conveys how a wrong political decision or thoughtless act can have a devastating domino effect and sow the seeds of destruction in a vast, networked world.

At the time of the film’s release, Laurie Garrett, a film advisor who wrote The Coming Plague, said the action was “partly fantasy, partly reality, and totally possible”.

In this sense, contagion is worth a look – or a new look – to remind you that some of the scariest stories are not supernatural threats, but closest to reality.

Analysis by Brian Lowry, CNN

Reunion with TV and film actors: nostalgic photos that give you that certain something