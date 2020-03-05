‘contagion’-viewings-soar-in-wake-of-coronavirus

The number of people today viewing a 2011 movie about a lethal world wide pandemic has increased substantially in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Contagion, the Steven Soderbergh–directed film starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Legislation and Kate Winslet, is currently sat at number 10 in Apple’s iTunes store.

In accordance to Buzzfeed News, it was the fifteenth most-rented film on January 29 on iTunes. One particular calendar year in the past, it was not even in the top 100.

Jude Legislation in ‘Contagion’. Credit history: Warner Bros

The film’s producer, Michael Shamberg, explained to Buzzfeed Information in a new interview that it “was pretty intentionally intended to be a cautionary film”. He went on to point out the quite a few professionals the creation crew consulted on the motion picture, saying: “We received the science appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros., the film’s distributor, also explained to the publication that Contagion is also scoring high in viewing figures on other streaming platforms together with Google Enjoy (quantity 21). It’s currently trending on Amazon.

Furthermore, throughout the entire collection of titles in the Warner Bros. catalogue (i.e. films not regarded as new releases), Contagion was the 270th most-viewed Warner Bros. film in December. It’s the next most-watched movie in 2020.

Google Developments also displays that on the web lookups pertaining to the movie have also spiked given that late January.

In linked news, the release day for the forthcoming Bond movie No Time To Die has been pushed again to November 2020 amid fears the coronavirus outbreak will effect its promotion and box office environment takings.