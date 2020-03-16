Wishes – Container

Council records

LP / CD / DL

Now it’s out

New York City Wants describes their debut album Container. Their sticky and textured album, taking their titles from their rehearsal space, takes them from a reworked shipping container. The result is an intriguing exploration. Add a vast array of electronic discs to make an impression on the darker shades of American psychology by taking a post-dimensional graffiti design.

He wanted

Wans Madison Velding Vandim and Heather Else are from the classic NYC post-punk band, and drummer Jason Gates. All three create their sound by capturing exciting vocals and electronic soundtracks and combining a more traditional guitar-based pop sound. The result is a combination of a compact carpetometer, with the shift between passive and fast access. Electronics show dark areas of exterior and machinery. This is especially prevalent on instrumental tracks distributed throughout the album. These tracks blend effortlessly into the next songs, and they warmly sit next to high-profile political tracks. While these songs are fast and glowing, they often hide a happy ending in the lyrics.

The album was positively thrown into life by instrumentalist Trump, Ram. The track will create a driving opening mode, with an effective electronic soundtrack, featuring a strong drum, catching bass vocals, and identifying gauges on a rope. The album title track, follows the handle and forms the protective electronic wallpaper to the back wall character. Dig, eat, digest it, keep it up – a beat that builds up to the end.

Industrial vibration

The machine part creates the mental images the song refers to. Visions of the Great Machine are completely frightening in my fear communities, creating an industrial vibration that results. This song comes as it sounds like Depeche Mode: Faint and his voice and the story of a propaganda player does not know the community in which he lives. The motor then degrades its life by destroying an addictive flood at the same time to create a humorous driving beast that can make a man feel bad.

Like the original tracks RAM & Machine Room (and later the album in the album), aluminum is another needle. One of the most effective test tracks at this time. In fact, experimental electronic noise, the twinkling of the trunk, provides a way to describe the ferocity of the drone and the isolation of interest. The backup continues in the same crisis by taking the backup songbook / clear electronic sonic tunes and mixing them into sports portal guitars.

Kiss my bombs

The final race begins to complete the Hydera vibration. It then opens to the nuclear computer to the nuclear party. A track that is crisp and spontaneous. I can kiss my bombs and kiss your bones … Towards the end of the last piece of the song, tag

A handle is a strange addiction without a stranger. An eclectic mix of classic experimental electronics and standard web play that perfectly captures the messages about life in the 21st century America.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFu03rJ8M2c (/ include)

The Band Band ›› ›› ‹‹ ‹‹ ›‹ ›› ›› ›› Band ‹‹ Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band Band !!!

Review by Neil Hagge

Related