Container announces new album

Container (also known as Ren Schofield) has announced a new album, Scramblers, from March 20, 2020 on Alter Records.

Almost ten years since his debut, Container arrives at ALTER with his first non-“LP” album, Scramblers. The title is derived from both a street drug in Baltimore and a Rhode Island Diner where he ate with his father, Schofield says: “The juxtaposition between these two Scramblers is great. I wanted to pay tribute to a beautiful name that lends itself to both corrupt and healthy contexts and to do my bit to continue the tradition. “

The eight songs have their origins in live performance and a more high-octane delivery is noticeable compared to previous Container albums. “Mottle” is located in a mysterious zone between the productions of EVOL and the early Ruff Sqwad. Bright electro-incisions such as “Trench” and “Nozzle” work together with the nauseating haze of “Duster”, which, in typical Container mode, turns into a frenzy in no time. A frenzy that can be cosmically connected to the fact that Scramblers was recorded, mixed and mastered in one day, which further strengthened his unorthodox and fun approach to club music.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52Px1lAJuu4 (/ embed)

Container is the ongoing project of American sound veteran Ren Schofield, originally from Providence, Rhode Island, now based in London. Container first appeared at the beginning of the decade with a whole series of whimsical bands for various small labels. Following these releases, Editions Mego Spectrum Spools – run by old friend John Elliott of the band Emeralds – left the gamble to release his debut LP, a collection of mutated Techno songs simply entitled ‘LP’.

The record quickly got the attention in the electronic music scene, largely thanks to the unique production style of Schofield that separates it from forms of conventional dance music. While Container’s music is perfectly in the genre and is functional enough to blow the walls of each club apart, years on the American sound circuit Schofield’s techno brand have given a rawness and direct intensity that stands out in the club and crosses into other subsections of the surface. His modest arrangement of Roland MC-909, a porta-studio with four tracks and a range of pedals, enabled him to improve his scuzzy and bewildering beat music over the years, leading to three more well-received and literally titled LPs . During this period Container also released EPs on Morphine, Liberation Technologies and Diagonal, performed a number of remixes for acts such as Four Tet, The Body, Panda Bear and Fucked Up and maintained a healthy tour schedule that extended across every continent. His exciting live show has affected almost every major electronic music festival and club in Europe, as well as tours and performances with a varied range of acts such as Wolf Eyes, Zola Jesus, Daughters, Pharmakon and Ryley Walker.

Container has announced a series of dates for the spring of 2020

CONTAINER – EUROPEAN DATA

March 5 – London, UK – Static Shock Festival

March 18 – Lyon, FR – Grund Zero

March 19 – Grenoble, FR – Le Ciel

March 20 – Geneva, CH – Cave 12

March 21 – Paris, FR – Sonic Protest Festival

~

You can order Scramblers here in advance

