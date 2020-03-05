contaminated-cash-could-spread-the-coronavirus,-world-health-organization-warns

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk
Posted:
/ Updated:
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WFLA) — Contaminated banknotes could encourage the spread of the coronavirus, World Health Organization officials warn.
Instead, the WHO is asking people to continue to wash their hands and consider using contactless payments for those who use paper bills.
Officials tell The Telegraph that COVID-19 (coronavirus) could stay on the surface of the paper bills “for a number of days”. The flu can survive on money for up to 17 days.
People who touch money should wash their hands immediately.
There are currently three cases of coronavirus in Florida. All three are in the Tampa Bay area. The first two cases – a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s and a Manatee County man in his 60s – were confirmed over the weekend.
According to Johns Hopkins University, global infections have topped 94,000. More than 3,200 people have died.
