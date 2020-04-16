On Wednesday, a contestant Threat Missed What’s The Easiest Sports Question Ever Ever: Who Breaked Baseball’s Color Barrier?

When black athletes finally broke into baseball, known as “America’s pastime,” it instantly became one of the most iconic cultural and historical landmarks in America. And, as most Americans know, that athlete was none other than Jackie Robinson.

Host Alex Trebek read Wednesday’s program question, “One of the issues addressed in a Major League baseball field in Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947.”

Contestant Xiaoke Ying, a USC student, was excited and quickly responded to “Babe Ruth.”

This, of course, is wrong wrong. Babe Ruth is far from someone who could have broken the color barriers. Ruth’s two parents were of German descent, an ethnicity that was not excluded from Major League Baseball.

Damaged, Ruth is one of the most famous names in basketball. It may even be a name known to most who otherwise know nothing about basketball.

But as for Jackie Robinson, he has earned Ruth equal fame for his fearful and brave accomplishment in the face of extreme pressure against his place in Major League basketball. His calm determination and excellence on his boat became a role model for all Americans.

Robinson became a baseball legend from which the No. 42 jersey has been retired.

In the end, Ying advanced and won the Jeopardy College Tournament Finals, despite his horrific athletic loss.

