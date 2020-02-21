[Contigo h2o bottle recall: Substitute lids on 5.7 million young ones water bottles]

Just about six months just after Contigo recalled five.seven million kids’ water bottles due to the fact the spouts posed a “potential choking hazard,” the corporation is recalling the substitute lids for the exact same rationale.

On Wednesday, the corporation issued a voluntary recall on its Contigo Youngsters Washable water bottles and alternative lids despatched to shoppers as section of the August 2019 remember, according to the recall detect posted on the Purchaser Products Protection Commission web site.

“Consumers must immediately end applying the recalled h2o bottles and the substitute lids delivered in the past recall, choose them absent from young children, and call Contigo for a absolutely free drinking water bottle,” the recall observe states. “Consumers who been given replacement lids in the prior recall ought to contact Contigo for the new water bottle.”

According to the discover, the business has obtained “427 reviews of the spout detaching which includes 27 spouts uncovered in children’s mouths.”

Contigo Children Washable water bottles

The base and go over of the very clear silicone spout on all the afflicted water bottles and alternative lids are black, the observe states. The phrase Contigo is printed on the rim and together the entrance in the vicinity of the bottom of the bottle.

The affected bottles occur in a few dimensions: 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce. They occur in four shades — sound coloration, graphics, stainless metal and stainless metal strong colors — and had been sold separately and in two-packs and a few-packs.

Recalled Contigo bottles ended up offered at Costco, Walmart, Concentrate on and other merchants nationwide and on the web April 2018 as a result of Feb. seven for in between $nine and $24. Shopper Products Protection Commission

How to get a alternative Contigo bottle

The Contigo remember web site at https://recall.gocontigo.com outlines how to tell if you have a person of the affected bottles and displays substitute bottle options. You can sign up for the recall and the return package at the site.

For queries, get in touch with the Contigo shopper companies workforce at 888-262-0622 Monday as a result of Friday from nine a.m. to five p.m. ET.

