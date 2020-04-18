Continuation of camera entries during pandemic at aid hospitals

Some state and local governments are temporarily suspending policies that could injure essential or American workers without work during the coronavirus pandemic, but in the country chapter the camera ticket program remains unrestricted, and an official with the district of Columbia he told Breitbart News it is to protect the public. safety and help to hospitals.

“The district government continues to operate the speed camera program during the public health emergency to help reduce dangerous driving behavior,” said Jeff Marootian, director of the District Department of Transportation, Breitbart News. “Fewer cars on the road have reduced traffic accidents and injuries. However, there has been an increase in speed citations and an increase in the percentage of accidents where speed was a factor.”

“Safe driving and preventing severe fall injuries is an important part of supporting our hospitals’ ability to focus on addressing the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19),” said Marootian.

According to the scorecard of Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, so far there have been 2,350 coronavirus cases in the district and 81 people have died.

According to the U.S. Census, the population of D.C. is 705,749.

Breitbart News asked the Department of Transportation if the district considered suspending the camera ticket program during a coronavirus outbreak, and the agency responded with a Marootian statement.

The AA Mid-Atlantic periodically reports on ticketing policies in the district and called them “predators” in the latest report.

“I know of no other local jurisdiction in the entire nation that has generated so much money for traffic tickets, parking tickets and moving violations,” said John Townsend, public relations chief of AAA Mid-Atlantic, in an article. affiliated with the ABC district on the report. “That tells us that things are out of control and out of the reach of the Columbus district.

“It’s a predatory ticket,” Townsend said. “This is exactly what it is. And I would say the district says otherwise.”

WJLA / ABC7 reported on the findings of the travel group:

For some time now, D.C. It has been considered one of the most expensive places in the country by traffic fines, seeing a constant rise year after year in the issued tickets and the generated income. But the District recently stormed an impressive new territory, issuing more than $ 1 billion in bills in just three years.

About three million cars received traffic and parking citations last year, totaling $ 375 million.

Townsend closely monitors the behavior of district entries. He says this is a money-making operation that cannot prove that such high fines have made anyone safer. In fact, he says they have not found any evidence that shows the amount of fine that changes a rider’s behavior.

“We felt high and low,” Townsend said. “We have looked worldwide and have not found any major studies that show a link between the amount of penalty and compliance.”

The District told WJLA / ABC 7 that it has not done any research on these matters.

Another study cited in the news release compared the 25 largest metro areas in the country and the D.C. had the largest traffic fines per capita at $ 170. The next closest, Chicago, was $ 101.

In fact, Chicago is lifting its traffic policies during the pandemic, according to the Illinois Policy website:

The city of Chicago has temporarily relaxed its controversial ticketing and towing scheme, as residents face worsening financial uncertainty in the midst of a global public health crisis.

Chicago is also home to the largest number of red light camera devices in the country. Unsurprisingly, it is also zero for allegations of corruption in red-light cameras, which have become the centerpiece of an expanding federal corruption probe, which has seen a number of allegations among the local governments and the Statehouse.

Various studies have contradicted the alleged benefits of red light camera security. However, an analysis from last year’s Illinois Political Institute found that red light cameras have grabbed more than $ 1 billion from Illinois drivers across the state. As Chicago has reduced the number of cameras, they have spread to the suburbs along with the associated corruption.

And another study – the one reported by Washington Informer in 2018 – showed that D.C.’s ticket policies. harm the most vulnerable even at the best of times:

According to recent reports from the D.C. Policy Center, black neighborhoods are most affected by automated traffic enforcement in D.C.

Analysis by William Farrell, a transportation engineer, used census data to quantify city segregation, then analyzed the number of traffic violations and compared it to the number of reported traffic collisions with. each zone to check the relative emission of subpoenas between several. sections

Farrell found that drivers in mainly black neighborhoods received more moving violations and higher fines, although black and white neighborhoods had a similar number of car accidents.

In black-majority neighborhoods, drivers received twice the average per capita violation, while drivers in white segregated neighborhoods received only an average of eight, meaning that the driver in a black neighborhood is over 17 times more likely to suffer a traffic violation. , at the cost of 16 times more per resident, than in a white neighborhood.

Farrell said:

My analysis of moving citations and incident data suggests that racial geography in DC is included in traffic violations: census paths with higher proportions of black residents being associated with a higher incidence of traffic fines, despite not experiencing higher numbers. of crack.

And a couple living in D.C. she’s so upset with the ticket program that she filed a federal class action lawsuit in March.

Local NPR station WAMU told a couple, Teresa and Reginald Matthews, that marking policy is illegal and unconstitutional:

The camera is located on the southbound lanes just off Pennsylvania Avenue SE. According to the lawsuit, Teresa Matthews was driving 52 km / h during November 295 last November, slightly more than the speed limit of 50 mph. But along the stretch where the camera is positioned, a small sign declared it a work area, dropping the speed limit to 40 mph. This means that the $ 100 ticket you would otherwise have gained at speeds of more than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit was doubled to $ 200. The same month happened to Reginald Matthews that same month.

The lawsuit accuses D.C of unjust enrichment and says the camera violates protecting the eighth amendment of the Constitution from excessive fines and protecting the 14th Amendment from due process. And Lietz is asking a judge to allow him to proceed as a class action lawsuit, which represents almost any driver who has obtained a speed ticket from the camera since the sign in the workspace was installed. He requested damages that would be determined after a trial.

David Lietz, one of the Matthews’ attorneys, said in the WAMU report:

This tends to indicate that this speed camera is all revenue generation and not public safety at all. If you really wanted people to be able to slow down because there was a real work area, you would get lights around the work area and have more signs and cones and casks and all the things we would normally think about. be a companion with a well marked and appropriate work area. In this case, none of this was present.

Our clients have turned out to be eager to act not only on their own, but also on behalf of everyone else who was injured in the same way by obtaining double impermissible fines.

The city was due to respond to the lawsuit on April 6.

