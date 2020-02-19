[continue-to-keep-on-rocking-with-our-essential band-merch-and-collectibles]

Xmas could now be a distant memory, but that does not indicate you just can’t deal with oneself to a reward or two… or get one thing for a fellow metalhead, right?

Every thirty day period, we’ll hand-decide on a variety of goods that have caught our eye on our travels throughout the rock and steel universe and put up them suitable here for you to pursue and buy.

This thirty day period, we have some cracking tees, a ugly colouring e book, a goth blanket and more. So what are you waiting for? Dive in.

Behemoth: I Cherished You At Your Darkest Tour Version

If you still simply cannot get adequate of Behemoth’s most recent album, this particular version will raise the spirits. It consists of 4 added tracks recorded specially for BBC Radio one, a reward documentary Blu-ray and 40-webpage booklet. All hail!

Obtain I Beloved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition in this article

The Infectious Disorder Colouring Book

Make confident you have acquired a excellent stash of pink, purple, green and yellow crayons or felt-suggestion pens to hand for this grossly insightful colouring e book. Who is aware, you may also discover out what that ugly rash you’ve got been secretly hiding is. Our tips is to enjoy some rock or metal loud as you go.

Invest in The Infectious Sickness Colouring book here

Parkway Generate Pyjamas

Parkway Travel are about to start the soundtrack to their documentary Viva The Underdogs. While listening to the album in mattress, these Parkway Generate PJs are quite significantly vital. All we will need now is a comprehensive bed-distribute with matching pillows!

Buy your Parkway Travel Pyjamas here

King Diamond Lithograph

No matter if you reside in a studio flat or a sprawling gothic castle in a forest somewhere, we counsel that you find a bare patch of wall with area for this multi-dimensional gurning King Diamond lithograph, lovingly developed by Bunkur’s Manuel Tinnemans.

But the King Diamond Lithograph listed here

Wardruna Trilogy Ebook

Steep yourself in Norse runes’n’tunes with this handsome merchandise, which delivers together Wardruna’s epic Runaljod trilogy. The three albums arrive with a unique e book and, for 50 swift-firing punters, an Einar Selvik- signed bookmark.

But the Wardruna Trilogy Guide listed here

Despised Icon T-Shirt

Deathcore favourites Despised Icon not too long ago introduced their sixth album, Purgatory. So what improved way yo pledge your allegiance to their undiluted brand of brutality than with this equally subtle t-shirt. Guaranteed to make you experience superior than the person on the front!

Invest in the Despised Icon T-Shirt here

Witch Throw Blanket

This personalised throw blanket is best for warming the cockles of a witchily-inclined buddy, acquainted or goth. Alternatively, mail anonymously to a hated foe, insinuating that they are shortly to be burned at the stake!

But the Witch Toss Blanket right here

Suicide Silence Bundle

Adore Suicide Silence? Then become the top Turn into The Hunter enthusiast with



this limited-version bundle, which consists of a colored vinyl edition, a reptilian t-shirt and a somewhat wonderful poster.

But the Suicide Silence Bundle listed here

Marvel Avengers Prime Trumps

Rejoice! You can now wage war throughout the cosmos with this particular Avengers: Infinity War edition of Prime Trumps. Hopefully Hulk has a much better displaying than he did in the film. Just pray he does not attract Thanos, in essence.

Invest in Marvel Avenger Prime Trumps here