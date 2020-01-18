‘Continue’ with Ford’s all-new 2020 Escape – Boston Herald

Ford’s slogan for many years – “Continue” – is a perfect match for its 2020 Ford Escape. As everyone glides and slides off the dirt roads of New England, the redesigned Escape mows smoothly and without worry through muddy, snowy and icy terrain.

The exterior of the Star White Metallic Tri-Coat on one side that we drove marked the grandiose new curve lines and the futuristic look that every driver and passer-by will love. The Titanium four-wheel drive package offers great features, including the eight-inch SYNC infotainment system; it is more than easy to use via the touchscreen. The Escape, assembled in Louisville, Ky., Is a flawless compact crossover.

The phenomenal 2.0L EcoBoost inline four-cylinder engine is great in every way. From fuel consumption to power to limited noise in the cabin, the EcoBoost is really a perfectly oiled machine. The automatic gearbox with eight speeds uses the “dial” style shifter to drive from parking to driving to reverse, which may take some getting used to. In addition, paddle shifters with which you can move the automatic transmission up or down in a gear are standard. The 250 hp and 275 lb.-ft. the torque is just enough in the all-do escape, accepting normal fuel and a tank of 15.8 gallons: durable and easy in the wallet, 28.4 mpg on our 450-mile test.

New in the Ford Escape 2020 is an extended wheelbase and a larger overall vehicle width, leaving more room for passengers and cargo. Passengers on every seat aboard the Escape had nothing but good things to say about the ride, legroom and sufficient comfort for the compact crossover.

The fun-to-drive Escape has a stiffer chassis than its previous-generation model, active grille shutters and a fold-up heads-up display are available, as with many vehicles in this segment, such as our recently tested Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and Kia Soul.

Friends of mine have had a Ford dealer in Central Florida for many years and talk about their impressive models and favorites. I now understand why they have been so successful – Ford really delivered the consumer on the 2020 Escape.

2020 Ford Escape

List price: $ 33,400

As tested: $ 40,715

MPG: 23 city; 31 highway; 28.4 as tested