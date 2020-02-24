[Continues to be ID’d as that of guy missing since ’16]

Lexington Co. S.C., (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department says stays observed in a wooded location in Leesville are people of a person reported lacking in 2016.

The coroner’s business office says the lead to and manner of Taylor Devin Johnson’s demise are undetermined.

Johnson was past viewed by his father going for walks on Pond Department Rd. on Could 31st of 2016.

His family members documented him missing a few times later on.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s section states deputies would proceed to investigate Johnson’s death.

Johnson was 22 at the time of his disappearance.