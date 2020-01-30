Continuous disclosure: the biggest challenge facing the NZX

The biggest challenge for the NZX is ASX, says Silvana Schenone, head of the Corporate division of MinterEllisonRuddWatts.

“We are witnessing a very aggressive ASX targeting New Zealand companies, targeting fewer ads, but also exclusive ASX lists,” she said.

“They have the resources,” said Schenone when the latest cabinet report on mergers and acquisitions for 2020 was released.

Rival law firm Chapman Tripp said in a report released this week that New Zealand’s stock markets are showing signs of recovery.

“We have a different point of view,” said Schenone.

“In general, a higher level of caution is emerging in the market.”

Chapman Tripp saw the NZX listing of the Port of Napier last year and the support it received from Australian institutions as a sign of confidence in the exchange.

“Unfortunately, I see that it shows that the NZX is going through a very difficult time,” she said, adding that Napier Port was the only substantial list last year.

She added that people no longer like IPOs “because the process is difficult and expensive”, although there are initiatives to simplify the process.

“If there is any hope for the capital markets in New Zealand, it will be around environmental, social and governance products,” she said, noting the growing popularity of green bonds.

In its report, MinterEllisonRuddWatts said that New Zealand’s M&A activity is expected to slow in 2020, as processes will take longer and some transactions will go unsuccessful.

But the company predicts market stabilization and further adjustment where transactions are seen to be costly.

It also anticipates an increase in mergers and acquisitions in the financial services sector.

There would be more disinvestment activity by private equity firms, with at least 56 investments ready to be sold, based on traditional holding cycles of three to five years.

There would also be an increased use of alternative financing structures, with New Zealand banks meeting capital requirements.

“With very few IPOs completed in the past 12 months, we expect the downturn in listings to continue and more companies to turn to other sources of equity,” said the firm.

Silvana Schenone, Head of the Corporate Division of MinterEllisonRuddWatts.

The regulator’s opinion may have changed based on the fact that online retail offers price competition in many duty free categories these days and that there is more visibility on prices and transaction capacity between duty free retailers, he said in his last note on the airport.

This is a reasonable problem for the airport, as duty free accounts for almost half of the company’s retail revenues, although this contribution has declined in recent years.

Bowley says going solo duty free could be worth an additional $ 14 million a year, or about 3% of the group’s bottom line, from concession revenue at Auckland Airport.

However, rather than providing an increase in revenue, he expects this to greatly mitigate the risk posed by the challenges facing the two current providers.

Unlike most airports in the world, Auckland Airport has two competing duty free shops – Aelia and The Loop.

These retailers are likely struggling with high rents and a lower weight of higher-spending Chinese visitors (even before the coronavirus outbreak), notes Bowley.

Auckland Airport concession revenues are protected by minimum annual guarantees, but only until 2022, when this arrangement is renewed.

Revisiting the solo franchise option could mitigate any upside risk from this event, says Bowley, although he notes that the company is increasing retail revenues in other areas anyway.

“While we recognize the structural threat to duty free as a category, we believe that AIA will continue to grow its retail income per (passenger) due to inflation and the growth in trade in off-airport retail, its growing e-commerce platform and future initiatives, and price inflation. “

The analyst makes no change to his profit forecasts and says that the share remains expensive at 22 times its long-term ebitda over a year.

Auckland Airport stocks recently traded at $ 8.62, well above the Forsyth Barr target price of $ 7.90.

