Contractor paints wrong arrow at the intersection

A major mistake in signposting roads in southern Melbourne could have had dangerous consequences for drivers after causing mass confusion this week.

9news.com.au can locate a contractor who is employed by South East Water and has accidentally painted a right-hand arrow on the left hand lane at the intersection of Montague Street and Normanby Road instead of a left-hand arrow.

The mistake came to light at 3AW this morning after it raised concerns from drivers turning from the left lane to the right, fearing they could risk an accident with a straight-ahead vehicle.

A traffic sign in South Melbourne caused confusion this week. (3AW)

Caller Jack told 3AW’s Ross and John that the confusing arrow had now been painted over.

“It wasn’t a photo shop, it was really real,” he said.

“You fixed it last night. You painted the right curve black and put the other on the left side so that nobody can get confused.”

Terry Schubach, spokesman for South East Water, apologized for the error and confirmed that it had been corrected.

“Unfortunately, one of the lane markings was painted incorrectly,” he said.

“Our crews were on site this morning and corrected the lane markings.

“We apologize for the error and the inconvenience this causes.”