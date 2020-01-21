Contractors waive service fees for the women’s shelter in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – A little water has done great harm to a local nonprofit.

A leaking pipe from the refrigerator in Maria’s Opening Door caused approximately $ 4,500 worth of damage. Water seeped under the floorboards, through drywall and in cupboards.

Carol Gebhart, managing director of Opening Doors, said that employees and customers needed to be creative when it came to storing food without a refrigerator.

“We just make sure that everyone has what they need,” said Gebhart. “It could mean that we have to go shopping more often. But we make sure that everyone gets what they need. It wasn’t a big problem because everyone is very understanding and patient.”

SERVPRO and M. D. Mold and Air Quality have joined forces for the project. Nicole Hefel, sales and marketing manager at SERVPRO, however said that when she saw the estimated cost, they decided to help.

“What you do for the community is very exciting for someone going through your program,” said Hefel. “We believe in what they do and we stand behind them.”

The companies have waived their service fees. Bob Vohl, General Manager of M.B. Mold and Air Quality also assured that employees and customers would have access to the kitchen even during repairs.

“SERVPROs have set up a security area to protect the unaffected area in the kitchen so guests can still access the kitchen facilities and other kitchen facilities,” said Vohl. “While the area that was under construction was to be established and delimited and did not affect the other living conditions in the building.”

The crews hope the repairs will be completed by the end of this week. Opening Doors is only responsible for paying for the parts used to replace the affected areas in the kitchen.