Control over friends and missing class: protests scare India’s campus | world

All activists of the Assam Students Union (AASU) burn portraits during a protest against the Citizenship Change Law in Guwahati, India, December 4, 2019. – Reuters pic

BENGALURU, January 23 – One of India’s most famous universities is half empty and some students on campus are chasing each other on mobile devices to ensure people’s safety. Government protests.

The country has been rocked by demonstrations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new citizenship law, some of which claim to discriminate against Muslims. At least 25 people have died and thousands of people have been arrested.

Many of the most visible and prolonged protests have taken place at and near universities, and some students are now concerned about their safety after clashes with the police and unknown mobs in recent weeks.

“I don’t think I can ever feel completely safe, neither in the girls’ home nor on campus,” said Nayla Khwaja, a student at the renowned Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

Police broke into the facility last month and fired tear gas cartridges as dozens of frightened students barricaded doors and hid in bathrooms.

Weeks after the violence, large sections of the college remain abandoned, and some parents refuse to return students who come to the university from all parts of India.

According to Waseem Ahmad Khan, the head of the college, less than half of the 20,000 students are back on campus for the new semester.

Outside of the capital, protests also took place in colleges in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai.

In some cases, they have gotten to nearby town squares, and citizens have Indian flags and have called for the law to be repealed in the most sustainable opposition to modes since it first came to power in 2014.

Students say they are concerned about further attacks that they accuse of right-wing groups tied to the ruling Hindu nationalists.

“There is an environment of fear that has never been seen before,” said Saheb Samanta, a doctoral student at Jadavpur University in Calcutta.

The students set themselves the task of sharing live locations on WhatsApp with friends when they took part in a protest or went to class to find out who is where.

“We maintain some basic controls. Let your friends know where we are and sometimes go for walks in groups on campus. That was really not necessary before, ”said a master’s student at Jadavpur University.

Like others who described the additional precautionary measures, she declined to give her name out of concern for her safety.

Deep fear among Muslims

Critics say Modi’s ruling government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is causing universities to hide disagreement before opposition to his policies gets out of control.

BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan rejected the allegation, saying that rival political parties were trying to use students as a means to regulate political issues.

“These parties are trying to stay relevant,” he said.

The Citizenship Act establishes a path to Indian citizenship for six religious groups from neighboring countries, but not for Muslims, which creates criticism and undermines the country’s secular ethos.

It came months after the government withdrew the special status of the Muslim majority in Kashmir and after the country’s supreme court ruled in favor of the Hindus in a decade-long dispute over a place of worship that the ruling party had long fought for.

Such moves have raised concerns among Muslims and liberals in India that Modi is promoting a Hindu agenda in a country that celebrated its rich diversity.

The government said, however, that the Citizenship Act should help minorities such as Hindus, Christians and Sikhs who are persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Even small colleges in cities like Bengaluru, far from the center of the protests in the capital, have been affected by the unrest. Some government supporters accuse anyone who opposes the Citizenship Act of anti-nationality.

This month, a group of 15 men appeared at the gates of Jyoti Nivas, a small college for women where demanding students sign a charter that supports the Citizenship Act.

They held a banner with a picture of modes and insisted that women support the law.

“We said they couldn’t force us to sign because we weren’t for the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act),” said Soorya, a 21-year-old student who didn’t want to share her last name.

There was a dispute and the school authorities ordered the classes to be suspended for the next two days. – Reuters