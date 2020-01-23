Controlled burns across Tampa Bay benefit the environment, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Controlled incineration in Levy County will still cause problems for some areas in Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

But here in Hillsborough County, a controlled fire in the Wimauma area that doesn’t have that much of an impact.

Mary Barnwell is Hillsborough County Environmental Lands Management Coordinator and tells 8 On Your Side that the haze that covered the Bay Area yesterday is rarely associated with controlled burns.

“When you do big burns like they occasionally did

You cannot predict where the smoke would settle. You cannot predict what

The winds will make it, ”said Barnwell.

Controlled incineration in Levy County totaled 7,000

Tomorrow, while that in Hillsborough was just 180 acres.

Barnwell wants people to understand that controlled burns are common in our state because they benefit the environment.

“It is very important for our natural systems and everything is tailored to and requires it,” she added.

Barnwell adds that Florida has one of the best burning programs in the country that prevents forest fires in our state.