Controversial DawgNation Ga football workforce draft sparks No. 1 discussion

ATHENS — Viewpoint is a fantastic thing, and like thoughts, absolutely everyone has their possess.

This is particularly accurate when it will come to sports activities, and there is nothing that triggers passion like SEC football.

At Georgia, it is all about Kirby Intelligent and his Bulldogs 365 times a year. Not even the coronavirus pandemic can dampen the excitement building all-around this recent squad.

A lot of of these Georgia gamers were on show in a dominant 26-14 Sugar Bowl get in New Orleans that shut a period that observed UGA go 5-1 vs . Top rated 25 groups.

If was 19- at the 50 percent prior to Matt Rhule could hit “send” on his new Carolina Panthers head coach arrangement.

Nine of the 11 starters off that Georgia Sugar Bowl protection are returning, alongside with five of the 11 offensive starters from the tone-environment victory.

So when the DawgNation personnel huddled very last week to decide their 5-on-5 backyard football groups, there was no scarcity of candidates for the No. 1 slot.

DawgNation recruiting professional Jeff Sentell went to start with, and Richard LeCounte was the to start with gentleman off the board.

Sentell is as very good as they appear assessing talent, and he had no challenge defending his pick, outlining how LeCounte “checks all the bins.”

“Number Just one, Pro opportunity Two, Previous 5-star 3, Veteran 4, Terrific management techniques and 5, actual physical potential,” Sentell notes. “The clincher in this article are his 27 profession starts. Monty Rice is the only returning Bulldog on this roster who has more than 20 profession begins on his participant resume.”

Without a doubt, LeCounte was a decide anyone liked, but probably didn’t agree with in that No. 1 slot.

Did receiver George Pickens, the Sugar Bowl MVP with his head-bending 12-catch efficiency, have a far better case to be the overall No. 1?

Or really should the DawgNation Group have handed the No. 1 general select to prime-five Heisman Trophy favourite Jamie Newman? The quarterback position will, right after all, possible prove pivotal to Georgia’s national championship hopes.

Perhaps it was not so astonishing that the controversy and debates more than player draft order ongoing in the course of the draft, right down to picking the best four assistant coaches!

Here’s the online video from final week, narrated by DawgNation Everyday host Brandon Adams, unscripted, unpredictable, and undefeated.

Present-day participant – George Pickens

Previous player – Herschel, of course.

— Cathy Acquaviva Inexperienced (@momcat67) April 5, 2020

Cook dinner

— Matt Johnson (@GMattJ) April 5, 2020

1a. George Pickens 1b. Tyson Campbell

— Bryan K Westmoreland (@tashdawg) April 5, 2020

