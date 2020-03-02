‘Controversial finish’ to Cutelaba vs Ankalaev has UFC enthusiasts slamming ‘worst stoppage at any time seen in MMA’ – and even fighters blast final decision

MMA supporters had been out in drive to criticise the consequence of the Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba bout at UFC Battle Night time 169.

The light-weight-heavyweights went head-to-head at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, but their clash lasted only 38 seconds as referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the combat immediately after a fast opening.

Getty Visuals – Getty There was authentic drama during the Cutelaba vs Ankalaev struggle

Cutelaba instigated the motion but was swiftly barraged by a range of swift head kicks, which manufactured him wobble but hardly ever certainly shed his footing.

In truth, he continued to reply with swings of his personal, right until a person remaining wild punch persuaded MacDonald that the battle really should be stopped.

The ref intervened and pulled the fighters aside – but Cutelaba was NOT delighted, shouting at the official and even pushing him away in anger.

You can look at the extraordinary incident, below…

As a consequence Ankalaev was granted the win inside of a minute, but it is honest to say not absolutely everyone considered the stoppage was right.

The UFC’s official Twitter account even named it a ‘controversial finish’ as they shared highlights of the action, although followers in the replies slammed MacDonald’s choice.

1 branded it ‘the worst stoppage I’ve at any time found in mma‘, another pleaded ‘never allow that ref step in yet another arena’, and a 3rd wrote ‘absolutely terrible’.

It wasn’t only followers who disagreed with the stoppage, either.

Professional fighters acquired involved on social media with the likes of Niko Selling price, Francis Ngannou and Tatiana Suarez all opening criticising MacDonald’s choice.