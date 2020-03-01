‘Controversial finish’ to Cutelaba vs Ankalaev has UFC supporters slam ‘worst stoppage at any time viewed in MMA’ – and even fighters blast determination

MMA followers had been out in power to criticise the final result of the Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba bout at UFC Struggle Night 169.

The light-weight-heavyweights went head-to-head at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, but their clash lasted only 38 seconds as referee Kevin MacDonald stopped the fight soon after a speedy opening.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty There was actual drama throughout the Cutelaba vs Ankalaev battle

Cutelaba instigated the motion but was rapidly barraged by a range of fast head kicks, which manufactured him wobble but in no way definitely reduce his footing.

In truth, he continued to reply with swings of his possess, until eventually one particular remaining wild punch certain MacDonald that the combat should really be stopped.

The ref intervened and pulled the fighters aside – but Cutelaba was NOT pleased, shouting at the formal and even pushing him absent in anger.

You can view the spectacular incident, below…

As a outcome Ankalaev was granted the get inside a minute, but it’s reasonable to say not everybody believed the stoppage was suitable.

The UFC’s official Twitter account even known as it a ‘controversial finish’ as they shared highlights of the motion, when followers in the replies slammed MacDonald’s conclusion.

A person branded it ‘the worst stoppage I have ever viewed in mma‘, an additional pleaded ‘never let that ref action in an additional arena’, and a third wrote ‘absolutely terrible’.

It was not only enthusiasts who disagreed with the stoppage, either.

Professional fighters acquired included on social media with the likes of Niko Rate, Francis Ngannou and Tatiana Suarez all opening criticising MacDonald’s conclusion.