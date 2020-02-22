[controversies-keep-on-to-roil-fourth-district-supervisorial-race]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Controversies continue on to roil the fourth district supervisorial race.

Friday, a law firm accused Supervisor David Couch’s staff of fraud in demanding Emilio Huerta’s residence.

It all started when Delano Councilman Joe Aguirre sent persons to obtain out if Emilio Huerta genuinely did reside in Delano, wherever he said he did. In accordance to Aguirre, 6 neighbors claimed he didn’t. Huerta’s crew also introduced an investigation. According to them, these individuals have been lied to and mislead to answering incorrectly.

Emilio Huerta declared his candidacy for the fourth district board of supervisor’s seat on December three.

A month later Aguirre questioned a judge to kick Huerta off the ballot. That councilman stated Huerta did not really reside in Delano.

The county elections code involves a prospect to reside in the district they would provide if elected.

In the files submitted to courtroom by Delano Councilmember Aguirre, 6 declarations from neighbors dwelling in that neighborhood had been also provided. The neighbors claimed Huerta did not stay in the region.

“What they explained initially was not what was intended,” explained Joel Andreesen, Huerta’s attorney.

Andreesen states Delano people who explained they in no way saw Huerta there ended up mislead by persons performing for Aguirre. He suggests Huerta’s Delano neighbors did not know what he was agreeing to or signing.

Andreesen and his team are now asking the district attorney to examine Supervisor David Sofa and Aguirre.

“The paperwork they submitted have been fraudulent, so they really should not be dealt with any differently than any other person who engages in prison carry out like this,” explained Andreesen. “What takes place in this article falls beneath penal code section 134 and that area is a felony. Below the sentencing rules, they can facial area up to 3 several years in jail.”

We arrived at out to Couch’s place of work for comment, but have not listened to back again.