US Ambassador Harry Harris has sparked controversy in South Korea for his mustache, which critics say is reminiscent of the Japanese occupation of Korea.

Harry Harris is the American ambassador to South Korea. Harry Harris is a normal looking man with a normal looking mustache. Yet Harry Harris’ mustache has sparked controversy in South Korea. On the surface, it may seem bizarre due to the seemingly harmless nature of Harris’ facial hair. However, a deeper look at the subject reveals a more troubling situation – and the way decades of trauma can continue to haunt a nation.

As Joshua Berlinger reports for CNN, “[t] he is the main criticism that Harris with the mustache resembles the angry Japanese leaders who ruled the Korean Peninsula with an iron fist during the Japanese occupation.”

Perhaps the most notable example is former Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo, who was later charged with war crimes and found guilty. Korea was ruled by the Japanese from 1910 to 1945, and the effects of that time can still be seen – both in South Korea and in Japan.

Harris’ mother is Japanese, which sparked controversy. “I can’t deny my ethnic background,” he said in an interview recently The Korea Times, “I can’t hide from it. I am who I am. I can only say that every decision I make is based on the fact that I am the American Ambassador to Korea and not the Japanese-American Ambassador to Korea.”

Before becoming an ambassador, Harris was a naval officer, including commanding the U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Pacific Command. He was previously the commander of the Guantánamo Bay Detention Center for a year. This stay was controversial for reasons that did not concern facial hair.

Despite the headlines that inspired Harris’ facial hair, the most famous mustache in geopolitics is unlikely to go away soon. Interview with The Korea TimesHarris said that he was not going to shave his mustache.

