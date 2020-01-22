Controversy over paternity leave: it’s time to start the conversation

Since the average age of cabinet ministers in Japan is well over 60, their birth announcements usually herald the arrival of a grandson. The birth of the first child for Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi last week should therefore be a rare and festive occasion for everyone. Instead, the announcement was received with mixed reactions.

The youngest minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet has decided to take two weeks of paternity leave, an unprecedented step in traditional Japanese politics. While some praised his decision and hoped that his action would encourage more men to emulate his actions, others criticized him for being irresponsible and calling his announcement an advertising stunt.

Last week, Maasa Takahashi, a prominent news reporter, announced her first pregnancy. She said she hoped to return to work after a month of maternity leave after birth. Much to her surprise, she was bombarded with reproachful statements from many who criticized her for being naive about her responsibility as a new mother, and demanding that she should actually take a much longer vacation. In response to the unfavorable public response, Takahashi apologized for her “negligent comment” on maternity leave.

The reactions to these birth announcements show how deeply gender-specific roles and gender-specific prejudices are anchored in the minds of the Japanese. Despite strong government pressures to more equitably share responsibility for raising children, most people are still caught up in the traditional division of labor between men and women. That means men are at work, women at home.

According to the OECD, Japanese men spend an average of 41 minutes a day doing housework, women 224 minutes. This gap is one of the largest among all participating OECD countries.

Interestingly, Japan has the most generous paternity leave entitlements in the world. Both men and women with newborns can take up to a year off. During this time, employers are legally obliged to protect their employment. Unfortunately, however, only 6 percent of men take paternity leave. There is no information about the actual duration of men’s vacation, but it is generally believed that most men do not need more than a week.

What keeps men from participating in their family life in a more meaningful way? In many cases it is the combination of work culture and individual mindset. In companies with a lifelong employment system, employee loyalty is of paramount importance. If paternity leave is seen as a sign of less commitment and commitment to the company, no man would dare to take advantage of this legally granted privilege.

The most effective way to get rid of this idea is for managers and managers to be “in conversation” and to take appropriate parental leave themselves. Managers should also receive incentives to encourage their subordinates to take time out.

Including such elements in manager performance reviews can be effective. In fact, some companies and government agencies are beginning to introduce such an incentive system to encourage the use of paternity leave.

Perhaps a more fundamental paradigm shift will occur if Koizumi can continue to rise to political glory after his paternity leave. Obviously, his merits as a top politician must be up to date, but evidence that his exemption is not a disadvantage to his professional career would send a strong message to the whole country and also signal that the use of paternity leave is no longer a consequence of reprisals at work.

Better still, cabinet chief Yoshihide Suga should be given a career boost to support and approve Koizumi’s paternity leave as his de facto superior. That would be a radical change for Japan!

In fact, Suga’s generation is much harder to convince of the need for change than people with younger families. For decades, the only model of success for men has been that of an absolute admirer of the workplace at the expense of family life. This model seemed to work well until the early 1990s, when Japanese manufacturing was driving impressive economic growth. Back then, women took care of everything at home because men were practically married to their work.

Times have changed since Japan entered its “lost economic decades”, but gender roles have not changed much for Suga’s cohort. For most men of this generation, who relied heavily on their wives to raise their children, the idea of ​​paternity leave is simply not compatible with their value system. And yet Suga is now a cheerleader for Koizumi. As pioneers in a country of conservative lawmakers, these two men deserve the highest praise, as such positive reinforcement can act as a catalyst for men to adapt their thinking to the realities of the 21st century.

Demographic challenges are high on Japan’s agenda. To counter the declining working age population, the government has taken a number of measures, including encouraging more women to work, increasing childcare facilities, providing free pre-school education and promoting a reform of the work style. Thanks to these efforts, female labor force participation has risen to over 71 percent, above the US and OECD average.

At the same time, the number of newborns in Japan has dropped to the lowest level in history. The number of babies born in 2019 is estimated to have decreased by almost 6 percent compared to the previous year – a decline that is faster than the government has predicted.

An interesting data point is the average sleep duration of Japanese women. OECD data show that Japanese women sleep far less than women in other member countries and, interestingly, also shorter than Japanese men. Perhaps the most important ingredient missing from the Japanese policy mix is ​​redefining the role of the father in the family, at work, and in society as a whole. Sleepy women will no longer work, earn more and have more babies at the same time. After all, there are only 24 hours a day.

Japan is known for its strong herd mentality. If Koizumi and his government colleagues set a good example, they may have a chance to change the mindset of Japanese men. There is no better example than a popular cabinet minister who plays the active role of a father.

Yumiko Murakami is the director of the OECD center in Tokyo, where she participates in political discussions between the OECD and governments, companies and universities in Japan and Asia and covers a wide range of economic policy issues.

