Convenience stores are said to shorten working hours and lower labor costs

Convenience store chains should consider shortening their business hours and helping franchisees meet rising labor costs, a government panel said on Thursday.

The recommendations come from the fact that some franchisees find it difficult to keep convenience stores open around the clock, although consumer demand and labor shortages have declined sharply.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry had tasked the body, which consisted mainly of scientists and business leaders, to prepare a report on measures to bring industry to a more sustainable path.

The panel warned that the current business model of convenience stores was “in a crisis” and called on retail chains to make business hours more flexible.

The panel welcomed Ministop Co.’s decision to cover part of the cost of employee pay as of the April 2021 fiscal year and encouraged other major chains such as Seven-Eleven Japan Co., FamilyMart Co., and Lawson Inc. to consider You following suit.

“I hope they will look at the report and take steps to adapt to changing times and be successful,” said Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama.

The panel also called for more flexibility in setting royalties paid by franchisees and suggested revising current practice to raise a set amount based on gross profit.

Long-term contracts with a term of often 10 to 15 years favor convenience stores and make it difficult for franchisees to adapt to changing business conditions.

The debate about the future of Japanese convenience stores is at a turning point in the industry.

The rapid expansion of the past has become unsustainable because a population decline means a lack of consumers and workers. At the end of 2019, the number of branches nationwide was 0.2 percent below the previous year’s value. This was the first decline since 2005 when comparable data became available.

The panel urged chains to improve communication with franchisees and find ways to resolve disputes without bringing them to justice.

Investments in technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation as well as increased efforts to reduce food waste were also promoted. B. Discounts on products that have almost expired.