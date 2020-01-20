Conventional Democrats failed in the process of political processes

% MINIFYHTML016d3a555c9c283d1cc8eca62fdcf77712%

On December 19, Donald Trump became the third president in the history of the United States to be fired by the House of Representatives. It is now up to the Senate to conduct a fair trial.

But Mitch McConnell, the majority leader of the Senate, has already announced that he will do so. are not impartial. In fact, he demonstrated his disdain for the vote of the House of Representatives and the accused, even before the trial began. It seems that Trump will escape his resignation because the senate controlled by the republicans will acquit him.

The president is accused of manipulating foreign policy to improve his prospects for internal re-election and to block the supervision of Congress. While these are certainly crimes and crimes, they are an extremely shortened list of Trump’s crimes that are too legal to change most Americans, whose opinion about him has not changed much.

In addition to the two limited articles of the political process, democrats should have put pressure on the public investigation of Trump’s terrible policy: putting children in cages, waging black wars, undermining democratic processes in other countries, taking strong action against divergent opinions, essential services cutting and privatizing, such as medical care and education, introducing tax exemptions for the rich and breaking our conventional trade, environmental and migration obligations.

It is this image of a disastrous presidency, with or without political judgment, that the American people must understand.

But the Democrats failed to turn the political process of the House into an X-ray of the entire Trump record, and now Republicans will turn the Senate processes into a trial against Joe Biden, Hilary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

In other words, they will use the show as food for Trump’s re-election campaign. Democrats should have done the same when they had the opportunity, but they didn’t, and for one reason: most of the things Trump did did conventional Democrats earlier.

Before Trump, democratic presidents abused immigrants, fought wars, undermined democracy abroad, suppressed dissidence, sought austerity, undermined privatized public services and multilateralism. They were less brutal, but the neoliberal higher level of democratic leadership essentially agrees with Republicans on such a policy since the 1990s.

It is remarkable how politically and morally deaf both parties have been. Within two years of the invasion of Iraq, most of the country wanted the troops at home, but both Republican and Democratic presidents continued the bloodshed. After the 2008-09 financial crisis, most of the country supported owners’ rescue operations instead of banks, but Republicans and Democrats preferred Wall Street to Main Street.

Today, two-thirds of the country supports a highest minimum wage, but since 2009, Republicans and Democrats have not raised the minimum wage. The American people have good instincts; They know what is good for them, for the country and for the world. They are American politicians who have forgotten how to listen if they ever knew.

The problem is that not listening means that our leaders do not change their behavior. Republicans must face the classism, racism, xenophobia and sexism of their leader. Democrats have to face their own history.

The process of political judgment in the Senate is our chance to ask both parties for accountability. Even if it becomes a parody of a public trial without witnesses in the Senate, the media, civic groups and progressive thinkers can hold hearings, teach and use all means to make the public aware of the issues that interest us to ordinary citizens: human rights in all areas, including health care and education.

Offensive as it is, Trump is moving forward and represents a clear agenda, and the Senate Republicans will use political process procedures to remind everyone that Democrats don’t.

Trump represents the interests of a scary elite and combines his classism with racist, xenophobic and sexist calls. The opposite will be someone who looks after the interests of the poor and working people, combining economic justice with anti-racist, anti-heobobe and feminist calls.

That is why progressive Democrats must take the lead while there is still time and build a wider story for the American public. They must present a progressive agenda that does not stop emphasizing Trump’s bad policies, but will present a positive policy that will serve the public interest.

The most important of these policies should be the complete elimination of discrimination in all areas, including discrimination against non-white immigrants and undocumented workers. In addition, social and economic policies, such as universal health care and better access to education for the disadvantaged, should be a central part of this progressive agenda.

Our best hope is that the main Democratic leaders will finally return to common sense and stop ruling in the name of sweet moderation.

Not taking advantage of this opportunity means the victory of Trump’s barbaric agenda. Of course, such an agenda can never be legitimate, but winning an election offers an appearance: they put caged children in front of us and we don’t resist. But we have to resist.

So far, our leaders have not made clear what is at stake; The Senate process is our chance to do this. Either we test the entire Trump agenda, including the democratic background and complicity, or we sink further into barbarism.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.