[conventional-‘flight-of-the-angel’-opens-venice-carnival]

The ‘angel’ Linda Pani performs as the Angel of the new Carnival on February 16, 2020 by the Bell Tower on St Mark’s Sq. in Venice. — AFP pic

VENICE, Feb 17 — Countless numbers of folks, quite a few dressed for a regular masked ball, crowded into Saint Mark’s Square yesterday to witness “the flight of the angel”, the opening party of the once-a-year Venice Carnival.

Every very first Sunday of the carnival, a youthful girl decided on as “Marie” has the honour of undertaking the stunt, gliding by way of the air on a harness hooked up to a cable from the 99-metre bell-tower of Saint Mark’s Basilica to a stage beneath.

As she soars overhead, the angel tosses confetti at the onlookers underneath.

“This is pure electrical power, I experience the electrical power rise from my ft as if I’m floating on air,” this year’s angel Linda Pani told AFP-Tv.

“It was extraordinary, I felt the wind, the sea, the ground and the hearth in me,” she added, describing the encounter as “perhaps the happiest three minutes of my life”.

The generations-outdated Venice Carnival, rooted in Christian festivities ahead of the fasting period of time of Lent, appeals to crowds of international and Italian tourists to its masked balls and theatrical performances.

The carnival, which lasts until February 25, was established in Venice in 1162, the working day following a armed service victory. — AFP