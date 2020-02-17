[conversing-factors-from-the-weekend-in-la-liga]

Authentic Madrid’s Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring their next purpose with Eden Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid February 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 17 — Barcelona clawed back again floor on Actual Madrid in the title race, even though a range of the relegation candidates showed they are up for the fight. In this article are a few speaking factors from the weekend’s La Liga motion.

A Hazard warning for Guy Town

Genuine Madrid may well have been held to a shock 2-2 attract by lowly Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu yesterday, but several True followers ended up still left salivating at Eden Hazard’s particular person exhibit.

The Belgian, commencing his initially recreation given that November owing to an ankle trouble, showed the Spanish capital exactly what they had been lacking in his absence: guile, creativity and a direct danger at target.

Hazard was felled for the penalty that allowed Sergio Ramos to set his aspect two-one up and was taken off to a standing ovation with Madrid in advance and cruising, only for them to concede a late equaliser when he was no lengthier on the pitch.

When the end result was not what Madrid would have preferred, the kind of Hazard with Manchester City’s go to in the Champions League rapidly approaching will have happy mentor Zinedine Zidane.

Angel passes Camp Nou audition

Barca’s damage crisis up entrance, with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele probable to pass up the rest of the year, suggests the La Liga holders are permitted to indicator an injuries replacement — and Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez has been the title on everyone’s lips.

The Madrid outfit are punching very well above their bodyweight this period and are 3rd in the standings, assisted by Angel’s 10 La Liga plans the latest of which was a sublime volley as Jose Bordalas’s aspect ended up trailing 2- at Barca on Saturday.

Though they would go on to lose the match 2-1, Getafe were revitalised by Angel’s strike and would have pulled off an not likely comeback were being it not for some motivated goalkeeping by Marc Andre ter Stegen in the Barca target.

Nonetheless, the 32-calendar year-previous remaining his mark in the Catalan cash, primary several to simply call for Barca to make their go and deliver him in.

The basement boys seeking for an escape

A couple months ago, handful of would have offered Espanyol, Mallorca or Leganes any hope of escaping the La Liga relegation zone.

However, all 4 sides confirmed this weekend they are up for the struggle in a bid to retain their best division status.

Basement club Espanyol pulled off a deserved 2-two attract absent at Champions League chasing Sevilla yesterday, just 24 hrs right after Mallorca recorded their first win for a thirty day period — and only a sixth victory of the period — at residence to Alaves.

Leganes picked up a issue at property to True Betis to pile the stress on fourth-base Celta, who faced desk toppers Authentic Madrid in weekend’s last game. The Galician outfit pulled off the end result of the weekend as they claimed an priceless 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu.

The 4 sides are divided by just two points and any smaller slip up at this stage could confirm lethal. — Reuters