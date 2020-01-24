Convertibles under $ 20,000? Here are 10 of the best summer cruise deals in NZ – Lifestyle

Summer is here and the time has come to drive on the street with the roof down. With sincere apologies for slaughtering the lyrics of Lionel Ritchie’s songs, there is no better time to buy and drive a convertible than summer. In fact, think about it, with temperatures of 30 degrees and a slight spread of ozone, spring and fall may be the best times.

So perfect, then, to start saving pennies and saving money in a mid-life crisis, early or even late and with this convertible that you have always wanted, grown with or just need a little time to connect with the sky, a baseball cap or sunscreen on a bald spot. Here is the Driven guide to our selection of low-budget convertibles that are available for sale now at driven.co.nz.

1. Mini Cooper S 2006

To kick off the peloton, we have a Sunroof Mini Cooper S that doesn’t look like your standard racy convertible, but has punch. This is thanks to the 1.6-liter supercharged engine connected to an old-fashioned six-speed manual transmission.

Right now, this bad boy is pumping a respectable 125kW and 220Nm of torque. This is sent through the front wheels and allows the small eccentric convertible to reach 100 km / h in 7.1 seconds.

This example currently has 118K kilometers on the odometer, and can be obtained for a touch under $ 11,000, click here to check it.

2. Volkswagen Beetle 2009

Continuing on the original theme, this modern Volkswagen Beetle has been modified with chrome bumpers and vintage wheels to look like a classic Beetle. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s certainly a whim.

To accompany the daring exterior, the interior leather upholstery is finished in a deep red, which corresponds to the soft top.

As with most modern Beetles, this example has an automatic transmission, which is connected to the 2.0-liter engine at the front. Thanks to the power of 75 kW, you will not win any race, but you will be able to sail all day.

Present on Driven currently, this Beetle has 51K kilometers on the odometer and has a price of $ 18,490. Click here to take a look.

3. Mercedes-Benz SLK 2012

Compact, fast and expensive are the three words that come to mind when the Mercedes-Benz SLK comes into conversion.

German-made AMG variants such as the SLK55 with the 5.4-liter V8 are the most sought after among speed enthusiasts, but they come at a high price.

The example shown on Driven at the moment is a 2012 SLK 200 with a 1.8-liter turbo, a seven-speed automatic transmission and is priced at $ 21,495. Click here to see the list.

4. BMW Z4 2009

Following in the footsteps of the disappointing Z3, the Z4 did not exactly have big boots to fill, but had to meet the great expectations of BMW. It turns out that the Z4 is everything the Z3 should have been, so everyone was happy.

Offered with a range of engines, the Z4 looks like a traditional roadster, and it has the power to save these looks. The 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine at the front delivers 194 kW of power, enough to reach 100 km / h in 5.6 seconds with the six-speed automatic transmission.

This example has driven 85,000 kilometers in the past eleven years and can be obtained for $ 14,950. Click here to check it.

5. Nissan 350Z 2005

Born and raised in California, he even had the orange color of a West Coast California Sunset Orange, the 2004 350Z coupe paved the way for the convertible a year later and it’s a look.

Along with the looks, the humble 350Z comes with a hefty portion of 3.5-liter V6 power, which is more than enough to propel you around corners with the wind in your hair.

In 2005, the Roadster received an engine update that increased this power to 229 kW and 363 Nm of torque. Ideally, you would opt for an HR model (2007-2008), but this black example which is listed on our site looks like a good deal with only 37K on the clock for a touch under $ 20K.

See the list here.

6. BMW 335i 2008

In terms of powerful convertibles in the budget, it’s hard to find better value for money than the twin-turbo BMW E93 3.

For just under $ 15,000, this 2009 335i combines a powerful sunroof motorization with an extremely luxurious interior thanks to the cream-colored leather seats and the modern entertainment system.

The 3.0-liter twin-turbo N54 from BMW is good for around 223 kW and 400 Nm, which some say is underestimated thanks to the 5 seconds 0-100 km / h time that can be reached.

With 94,000 kilometers on the odometer, this example seems like a good example at $ 15,000, but it’s worth taking a look at the condition of the N54 before purchasing. Take a look at the list here.

7. 2005 Ford Mustang GT

Granted, this particular car is a little more than the budget, but we figured we needed at least one convertible powered by a V8 in the mix.

This passenger car was imported from the United States, is still left-hand drive and sports a 4.6-liter V8 engine with 223 kW and 423 Nm of torque.

While it may be tempting to lower your foot with all this power, the Internet has seen enough Mustang memes to make you think.

This bad boy will set you back around $ 28,000, which is still a decent price to pay for a modern-form Mustang. Click here to take a look.

8. Mazda MX-5 2003

At the other end of the power scale comes the iconic Mazda MX-5 with its small frame, small power and incredible driving dynamics.

After production of the iconic NA ended, Mazda abandoned pop-up lights and entered the new millennium with the same driver-focused philosophy.

While more power was pumped into the 1.8-liter engine, Mazda stayed true to the MX-5’s mantra of having “just enough” power without overdoing it.

This example equipped with 1.6 liter manual seems reasonably tidy with 117K on the clock. It’s also the cheapest on our list for just under $ 9,000, click here for the list.

9. Mazda MX-5 2007

Then, the third generation of MX-5, which Mazda presented with a more rounded body, and another increase in power thanks to the 2.0-liter engine.

As you would like with any driver-oriented car, this NC model comes with a six-speed manual transmission and a retractable hard top as opposed to the soft top.

With 119K on the clock, this MX-5 fits well in the budget of $ 20K at only $ 13,980, which comes with a 3-month warranty. Click here to take a look.

10. 1999 Jeep Wrangler

Although not a traditional convertible, the iconic Jeep Wrangler has a removable roof and is an extremely original summer cruiser.

The 3.9-liter inline six cylinders of these old cars are known to drink a little, but these are extremely robust engines that are known to last.

With only 121K kilometers on the clock, this 21-year-old Wrangler still has quite a bit of life and will ride for years to come.

It fits comfortably in the budget at only $ 12,000, click here to see it.

