[convey-me-the-horizon-shell-out-tribute-to-spice-women-with-brit-awards-outfits]

Read more: The Big Read through: Convey Me The Horizon: “We never ever say die”

Submitting a photograph of themselves next to a further depicting the girl group’s notorious general performance at the 1997 BRIT Awards, Oli Sykes and co. can be seen sporting equivalent outfits to these of Infant, Sporty, Terrifying, Ginger and Posh.

Captioning the publish “girl energy,” you can see the band’s tribute below:

🌸girl power🌼 pic.twitter.com/eZ3b7OqtXx — Carry Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) February 18, 2020

Having spot at The O2 tonight (February 18), Jack Whitehall hosts the BRIT Awards that will function performances from Mabel, Lizzo, Dave, Billie Eilish and additional.

Eilish will accomplish her new Bond concept ‘No Time To Die’ for the 1st time just after debuting it final week.

In the meantime, Provide Me The Horizon and Halsey have collaborated once more.

Back again in January, frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish revealed that they’d co-wrote a track with the US pop star for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. It comes just months following they’d worked on a different undertaking with Halsey.

Launched on February seven, Halsey described it as “hands down [the] craziest tune I have ever recorded. By a landslide.”