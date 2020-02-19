[convey-me-the-horizon-tease-new-new-music:-“it’s-evolving-everyday”]

Carry Me The Horizon have explained that they’re already back in the studio, and enthusiasts can expect new tunes soon.

The Sheffield band, who unveiled their acclaimed sixth album ‘Amo‘ in January 2019, say that they’re now looking at tips for the record’s formal observe-up.

Speaking to NME at the BRIT Awards 2020, frontman Oli Sykes revealed that the band recently headed to Amsterdam to start out the early stages of recording.

“We’ll give ourselves a day to get better tomorrow and then get straight into it. We’re setting up on getting audio soon, to be truthful,” explained Sykes.

When asked about the course that the Sheffield rockers are getting, Sykes said it is “evolving everyday” and discussed that he’s in recurrent discussion with keyboardist Jordan Fish.

Sykes additional: “The concept and the strategy of what we’re considering is distinctive every working day. We imagined we may well have an thought of exactly where we want to acquire it, and I consider there’s just gonna be a cosmic pressure that pulls us in various methods, so it’s gonna be unforeseen all over again I assume.”

🌸girl power🌼 pic.twitter.com/eZ3b7OqtXx — Carry Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) February 18, 2020

The group were nominated for Most effective British Team at the ceremony, but dropped to Foals – who claimed their first ever Brit Award.

They also paid out tribute to the Spice Girls at tonight’s BRIT Awards by means of their outfits for the ceremony.

Publishing a photograph on Twitter of by themselves subsequent to a further depicting the girl group’s iconic performance at the 1997 BRIT Awards, Sykes and bandmates Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Matt Nichols and Jordan Fish ended up noticed sporting comparable outfits to individuals of Little one, Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Posh.