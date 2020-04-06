Convicted of sexual abuse of Cardinal George Pell rejected by Australian High Court

The Australian Supreme Court unanimously rejected a conviction on Tuesday that the top Catholics had committed sexual abuse of children. Cardinal George Per will soon be released from Barwon Prison on the outskirts of Melbourne after serving six months in prison for 13 months.

Former finance minister Pope Francis said that a 13-year-old chant in the back room of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in December 1996 when a Victorian jury was the archbishop of Australia’s second largest city. He was convicted of sexually abusing his party.

Pell was also found guilty of assaulting one of the boys obscenely by squeezing the genitals after a mass in early 1997.

Pell saw himself as the third-highest official in the Vatican City when he voluntarily returned to Melbourne in July 2017 to decide to name the alleged child abuse decades ago. Had been done.

Cardinal George Pell saw it in Melbourne, Australia on March 5, 2018.

Getty

Except for the cathedral’s allegations, all long-standing charges have been withdrawn by prosecutors or dismissed by courts for many years of preliminary hearings.

Pell was tried on two charges in 2018, initially resulting in a jury deadlock. He did not testify in either case or a subsequent appeal.

However, in a police interview recorded on video in a conference room at an airport hotel in Rome in October 2016, the jury saw his emphasized denial.

“The allegations contain sneaky and nasty acts, contrary to everything I love, and against the clear teachings of the church that has represented my life,” Pell said in a prepared statement. read.

He also noted that he had established the Melbourne Reaction, the world’s first compensation system for priestly victims.

When police detailed the allegations of abuse, Pell replied, “Absolutely disgraceful garbage. It is completely false. Madness.”

Pell was convicted mainly of the testimony of one of the choirs.

He first went to police in 2015 after a second victim died of heroin overdose at the age of 31. Neither can be identified by state law.

Many of the two-day hearings at the High Court last month have seen whether juries should have reasonable suspicion about Pell’s guilt and have time to moless the boys in 5-6 minutes immediately after the Mass Was focused on whether or not.

In August, the Victorian Court of Appeals ruled that in a two-to-one majority, Pell had enough time to abuse the boys and that the unanimous conviction was reasonable. However, in a decision issued by Supreme Court Justice Susan Kiefel, seven judges found the Court of Appeals to be inaccurate.

The High Court stated in a statement that two judges of the Court of Appeals in favor of the conviction acknowledged the former choir as a “convincing witness.”

However, two judges said, “The analysis failed to address the question of whether there remained a reasonable likelihood that the allegation did not occur and there was reasonable doubt about the applicant’s guilt. It should be, “the statement said.

Prosecutor General Kelly Judd told the High Court last month that the surviving choir’s detailed knowledge of the placement of the priest’s clergy confirmed his accusation that the boys had been mischief there.

Pell’s lawyer argued that Pell would have stood on the steps of the cathedral chatting with church people after Mass when his crimes were alleged to have occurred, and in his archbishop’s robe He would always be with other clergy when dressed, in troublesome clothing, and would not have been able to abuse the boys in the busy priest’s sanctuary without being discovered.

The High Court noted that Pell’s practice of speaking to the congregation on the steps of the cathedral, the church custom requiring that the cathedral be accompanied to the cathedral, and the custom of Continuous traffic “. Priest holiness as a cause of rational doubts “.

Pelle’s lawyer, BrettWalker, told the High Court that all the prosecution had to appeal in court was that while Mass was dressed in the congregation or was not talking to the congregation, He said that being alone proves that one could prove guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

“It’s … a grotesque version of a reversal of responsibility for evidence, if the only thing Crown has to do is to prove something possible,” said Walker.

Judd asserted that the charges were proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The High Court’s statement stated: “The High Court found that the jury, acting reasonably on the basis of all the evidence, should have suspected the Applicant [Pell] for each convicted crime.”

