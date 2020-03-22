Conviction in 1998 Murder, abduction, sexual assault of young Monterrey Christina Williams – San Francisco News – News Information

MONTEREY (Up News Info SF) – A 59-year-old man was convicted Friday of notorious kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 13-year-old Christina Williams, and was immediately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Charles Allen Holifield was convicted of first-degree murder after a 10-day trial before Judge Pamela L. Butler in Monterey County Superior Court. Butler also found two allegations of special circumstances that the killing had been committed during the commission of abduction and the commission of a quiet and naked act against a child under the age of 14.

Christina Williams left her family home in the Coast Guard Housing Complex in June 1998 to walk her dog. The dog was found roaming the neighborhood with a caterpillar, but Christina never returned home. Seven months later, his skeletal remains were discovered beneath branches in a remote area of ​​Fort Ord, near Imjin Street.

Although the coroner was unable to determine her cause of death, the circumstances of Christina’s disappearance and death indicated that she had been killed.

The FBI was the main agency investigating the case. Holifield was one of the first suspects because he was a convicted sex offender who was found without authorization twice in the restricted areas of Fort Ord in 1997.

In April 2017, Holifield was formally charged with Christina’s murder after the California Forensic Laboratory reviewed her underwear for DNA evidence, and sperm cells had been deployed. The DNA profile developed by the sperm cells exactly matches Holifield.

Holifield’s two previous convictions for sexual assault included that of assault, coercion and rape of adolescents walking alone in Monterey County in 1979 and 1983. Both victims took the stand against Holifield and testified at trial on their evidence.

Holifield, who had faced the death penalty, agreed to waive his right to a jury trial in exchange for a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney’s office entered into this agreement after consulting with the Williams family, who expressed their desire for closure and a final decision on their daughter’s case. The decision was also based in part on an executive order issued in March 2019 by Governor Gavin Newsom, which created an effective moratorium on the death penalty in California.