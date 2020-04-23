‘Convinced’: Fauci says there will be a coronavirus in the fall when Trump says ‘it may not come back’ – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, seemed to contradict President Donald Trump’s view that the coronavirus may not reappear in the second wave in the fall.

“It may not restore at all,” Trump said at a White House news conference Wednesday.

He discussed the return of COVID-19 after the repression with a report that CDC leader Robert Redfield warned of a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the fall, which could be worse because it could coincide with the start of the flu season.

“He’s talking about the worst case scenario where you have a big flu and you have (a coronavirus). And if it comes back, it won’t come back … like it was. Plus, we have a much better isolation. Now,” Trump said.

“Before no one knew about it. No one knew anything about it. If we have pockets, a small pocket here or there, we’re going to put it out. It goes off, and it goes out quickly. We’re going to observe it. But it’s also possible that it will not come back at all. “

The president argued that the return of the coronavirus later in the year is “nothing close to what we went through” with respect to the ongoing pandemic.

Trump’s comments come because medical experts have warned that the country may not return to its normal life in terms of social distance before the vaccine.

Experts have also reassured citizens that the country is better prepared to fight the second wave by developing therapies and storing equipment such as respirators.

Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, repeated on Wednesday.

“We will have a coronavirus in the fall,” he said. “I am convinced that the degree of portability, due to the global nature. That’s what happens depends on how we will be able to curb it when it happens.”

According to Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, the COVID-19 outbreak has killed nearly 47,000 people in the United States and more than 183,000 people worldwide.

This outbreak became common in March, when the number of influenza cases normally begins to decline. Redfield warned that if hospitals were to respond to another coronavirus outbreak at the same time as flu cases, both of which affect the respiratory system, the health care system could be overwhelmed.

Participant: William Cummings