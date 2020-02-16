[conway:-bloomberg’s-alleged-sexist-remarks-‘far-worse’-than-trump’s]

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway argued that President Trump’s infamous Obtain Hollywood tape should not be in contrast to Democratic presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg’s alleged sexist remarks toward his feminine workers.

Throughout a Sunday morning job interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Conway was questioned if in the occasion Trump and Bloomberg encounter off in the basic presidential election, could he make an challenge of Bloomberg’s sexist remark allegations provided how he has his “own very long record of sexist responses.”

“It should be an difficulty below and now right now,” Conway reported. “You don’t have to wait around for an election to be offended by the actuality that Michael Bloomberg.”

Wallace then questioned if it’s “fair activity for President Trump when he’s made sexist remarks as well.”

Conway promptly replied “oh, please” ahead of touting how she’s been working for Trump for 4 a long time and “he’s the ideal manager I’ve at any time experienced.”

Wallace went on to point out that “there are a good deal females who would say the similar matter about Michael Bloomberg,” right before asking Conway if the allegations in opposition to the previous New York Metropolis mayor are “any worse than the Access Hollywood tapes” that functions Trump expressing “grab ’em by the pussy.”

“It’s considerably even worse — oh my goodness it is significantly worse,” Conway stated. “By the way, that was absolutely litigated. That occurred in October seven — he gained a thirty day period later on.”

Immediately after Wallace reported “that does not mean it is not an issue,” Conway sarcastically replied “if you are likely to do that, you know what, I’ll get that on whenever.”

“I’ll take a depart of absence from the White Household and converse all day extensive about that things,” Conway claimed. “The way Michael Bloomberg handled feminine personnel who ended up underneath his wing, who were being relying on him for their livelihood, for their health positive aspects, for their 401ks, to have developed that sort of culture, that unsafe workplace, to experience like you’re getting harassed due to the fact of your gender, that is problematic.”

View Conway’s remarks underneath: