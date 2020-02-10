Conway claims Vindman brothers were not fired, just moved

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway showed disbelief in addressing the dismissal of the Vindman brothers Monday morning, saying that officials seconded to the White House are regularly expelled from their posts.

“They’re employed today,” she said on “Fox and Friends,” agreeing that host Steve Doocy said “they weren’t fired, they were just relocated.”

“All of these ridiculous words from Chuck Schumer today in the letter:” retaliation “and” the president demands revenge? “Where?” She said. “They work in the army where they were, they were detailed at the NSC. It’s typical. “

Schumer sent a letter to 74 inspectors general following the double dismissal to focus their attention on the “dangerous and growing pattern of reprisals” against those who denounced the administration.

For all his speeches on the routine nature of the dismissal of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, President Donald Trump went on Twitter over the weekend to dirty the eyewitness as “very insubordinate.”

Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about “Lt. Collar. ”Vindman as if I had to think about how wonderful he was. In fact, I don’t know him, I never spoke to him or I didn’t meet him (I don’t think so!) But, he was very insubordinate, poorly reported the content of my “perfect” calls, & …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Vindman was escorted by security Friday, well before the July date he had to leave. His twin Yevgeny, a senior lawyer for the NSC, was also fired, although he did not testify against Trump.

Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Conway’s claims.

With regard to the dismissal of former EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, Conway took less pains to eliminate the vengeful motivation for the ouster.

“It was nice of the president to give him the job in the first place,” she said, adding that “he couldn’t keep his own story” while testifying.

According to the New York Times, some Republican lawmakers tried to stop Trump from dismissing Sondland, who was reluctant to leave.

Conway offered a disturbing “maybe” when asked if other heads would roll. When it comes to “corners” or public servants “who don’t believe in President Trump’s program,” Conway warned, “I always have them in front of me.”