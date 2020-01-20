Conway: MLK has not considered impeachment

On the eve of the Senate removal trial, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway somehow found a way to challenge the removal by invoking the name of Martin Luther King Jr. during her homonymous vacation.

When asked in an interview on MSNBC on Monday how President Trump plans to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Conway said he was preparing for Davos and “agreed with many things that Dr. Martin Luther King was defending “in one breath.

“The president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many things that Dr. Martin Luther King has championed and approved for many years, including unity and equality,” said Conway.

Conway then developed his Trump-King comparison by launching into a rant about the fact that the president “is not the one who is trying to tear the country apart through a process of impeachment”, much like this. was not “in Dr. King’s vision of having Americans dragged” by impeachment.

“I’ve been expressing my opinion for a very long time, but when you see the impeachment articles, they didn’t come out, I don’t think Dr. King had the vision to drag the Americans into a process where the president is not going to not be removed from office, not charged with bribery, extortion, serious crime or misdemeanor, “said Conway.

Conway added that she thinks “anyone who cares about” and justice for all “today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that now the president will now have a defense of the facts , and everyone should have this. “

Watch Conway’s remarks below:

