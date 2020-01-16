Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says pressure on “improved cooperation” on the province’s health system will not seize power

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says she seeks more authority in Cook County Health’s decisions, that it is about improving “communication, accountability and transparency” in the system, not about seizing power.

She pointed out six times the need for “communication, accountability and transparency” in her news conference on Thursday and said that the decision to make changes now comes in the light of the transition period created by the deduction of the former CEO of health system John Jay Shannon.

“When the board decided the Dr. Not to extend Shannon, we honestly looked at everything that was going on in the system, and the conclusion was that the administration and the president had to become more involved in communication, accountability and transparency, “Preckwinkle said.

Preckwinkle pointed out budgetary challenges, as well as redundancy packages for about 54 people in the health system – she said she was unaware of “generous dismissal packages” – and a need for more transparency in “the decision-making process”, such as reasons for the health system to be more to align with the County Board.

The proposed Hyde Park Democrat plan was sent to the Commissioners in a letter from Tuesday, giving them a representative on the health system board and the provincial commissioner more power over the top health care officer.

Preckwinkle called for “improved cooperation” with the independent board that now runs the Cook County Health System and proposes changes to the underlying regulation that would allow Preckwinkle to directly appoint a member of the board of directors and the next CEO of the make the system dependent on the “Advice and consent of the County Board” and require the system to submit a balanced provisional budget to commissioners.

She also suggested that the County Board review and approve the “salary, termination, duration, termination benefits and any contract bonus provisions” for the next CEO.

The county health system is a $ 2.8 billion operation that oversees Stroger and Provident hospitals, as well as health care in Cook County prison and other counties. The health system also runs a managed care program, CountyCare.

Provincial commissioners sent the amendment that the changes would bring on Thursday to the Health and Hospitals Committee. Another regulation, which deals with dismissal issues within the health system, was also sent to that committee.

The major proposed changes, first reported by WBEZ, came less than two months after Shannon was pushed aside in the midst of Preckwinkle’s ongoing concerns about the financial footing of the system.

In this week’s letter, Preckwinkle proposed that certain operations of the health system be made conditional on approval by the Supervisory Board or at least involve the management in more decisions made by the health system.

When Shannon was ousted by the independent health council in November, provincial sources and commissioners said that Preckwinkle – who appoints the 11-member council on the basis of recommendations from a nomination committee – was concerned with the direction of the health system.

Preckwinkle said she was grateful to Shannon for his time with the health system, and added that he “made the system more effective and efficient and improved the quality of care provided.”

“I hope that, as I said, we can achieve this in the next six months and employ a new CEO if we continue,” Preckwinkle said.