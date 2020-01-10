Cook County bonds

Loading...

Cook County’s “large and under-funded” retirement obligation prompted S&P Global Ratings to lower the county’s overall bond value by one step from AA to A + on Friday.

Because of that downgrade, the rating agency also lowered the sales tax rating of the province from AA to AA, while it noted a stable outlook.

The assessments help determine the interest rates at which the province borrows money. The better the ratings, the lower the interest.

Prospects were also considered stable for the province’s general bond loans, which apply to a debt of approximately $ 2.8 billion in outstanding principal.

S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Blake Yocom said in a statement on the rating service website that “although the province has taken steps to address its retirement finance levels – particularly with a new sales tax revenue that has significantly increased in early 2016 – our ability to meet to meet the planned additional payments in the long term remains, in our opinion, a constant challenge. “

Yocom went on to say that even with the additional payments made by the province to its pension obligations, the contributions “remain far below both static financing and minimum financing progress, partly due to poor assumptions and methodologies.”

The size of the pension liability, “lack of significant financing progress since the introduction of the new income stream and rising fixed costs no longer make the rating proportionate to the” AA “category, according to an explanation of the rating.

“The stable outlook for the two-year horizon reflects our expectation that Cook County will maintain very strong reserves as a result of fiscal performance,” Yocom wrote.

The sales tax reduction applies to approximately $ 414 million in existing sales tax bonds, including the 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018 bonds.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was not immediately available for comment.