A superior-rating Cook County formal pleaded not responsible Thursday to prices that he conspired to bribe a relative of an Oak Lawn trustee in a bid to have red-mild cameras installed in the southwest suburb.

Patrick Doherty, who serves as Cook dinner County commissioner Jeff Tobolski’s chief of personnel, has labored as a compensated specialist for SafeSpeed LLC, a politically-related crimson-light-weight camera corporation that has arrive less than federal scrutiny in modern months. An indictment produced community last week accuses Doherty of agreeing to make the under-the-desk payments in 2017 as he sought to extend SafeSpeed’s access in Oak Garden.

Doherty, 64, of Palos Heights, pleaded not guilty to 3 counts of bribery for the duration of the swift listening to Thursday and he was launched on his individual recognizance.

The indictment alleges that Doherty and two many others included with SafeSpeed agreed to pay out $4,000 to the Oak Garden trustee’s relative above eight months weeks. Doherty — who after told the Sunshine-Occasions that he gained “a compact percentage” of SafeSpeed tickets issued in some communities — made a single $500 payment on June 15, 2017, federal authorities explained.

The expenses from Doherty could spell difficulties for Tobolski, who also serves as mayor of McCook. The feds descended on his business in the little suburban village in the course of a September raid that also specific other southwest suburbs.

SafeSpeed is also at the middle of the case submitted in opposition to former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who has admitted to having $70,000 in “protection” dollars from anyone with an interest in the firm. Sandoval experienced worked to block laws considered destructive to the marketplace.

Sandoval has also admitted accepting extra than $250,000 in bribes “as part of legal activity that involved extra than five participants,” and he has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

As element of Doherty’s supervised release, he had to hand more than his passport and won’t be in a position to journey outside the house of Illinois’ Northern District.

“I’m assuming I’m not going to see you once again,” claimed Decide Gabriel Fuentes. “Is that recognized?”

“Yes, sir,” Doherty reported timidly.

Doherty and his attorney Michael Monaco declined to remark immediately after the listening to. His next courtroom date was established for March 17.

