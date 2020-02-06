Cook County Jail: Christian Gonzalez accused of beating the death of cellmate, Pedro Ruiz

A prisoner beaten to death last weekend in Cook County jail sustained so many injuries that they were similar to those of a person who had been involved in a car accident, Cook County prosecutor said Thursday in court.

Pedro Ruiz, 19, was found by prosecutors who did not respond in his cell at the beginning of February 1 in a maximum security department of the Cook County prison, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Christian Gonzalez, 24, is confronted with a charge of first-degree murder in Ruiz’s death and is accused of beating the younger man with a soap-filled sock and dragging Ruiz’s hair over the cell, said the officers of justice.

Judge Arthur Wesley Willis noted in his decision to deny Gonzalez bail that the beating took place almost immediately after Ruiz was transferred to jail.

“This person, sir,” said Willis, directing his remarks directly to Gonzalez, “is a real and current danger. … No bail.”

Pedro Ruiz (left) and the Christian Gonzalez Cook County office

Gonzalez, a member of the street gang of Satan Disciples, defeated Ruiz because he was a member of a rival street gang, the Latin saints, the prosecutors said.

Gonzalez was already detained without bail on charges of attempted murder in connection with a gang-related shooting in which a member of the Latin Saints was the victim, the prosecutors said. At that June 2017 shooting, Gonzalez reportedly shot at least 11 rounds of a rifle-style assault on a father and his 3-year-old son, hit the father in the leg and hip and caused the son of the man got a scrap, the prosecutors said.

In November, while he was held on that charge, Gonzalez was accused of participating in stabbing and beating another prisoner in prison, also with a “soap sock,” the prosecutors said. After the prisoner was left in a pool of his own blood, Gonzalez approached him and dropped a joker playing card on him, the public prosecutor said. After that incident, he was hit again by an attempted murder.

Murder after midnight

In the latter case, the prosecutors said that Ruiz, who was detained without bail for an attempted murder, was taken to jail around 12.30 on February 1.

Half an hour later, security video from prison showed a light in the cell and for 10 minutes, Gonzalez can be seen through a window that raises and lowers his arm as if he is hitting someone on the floor, the prosecutor said.

At 1:30 a prosecutor who was conducting a security check came to the cell and spoke to Gonzalez, who told the officer “something was wrong with his cell mate,” the prosecutor said. The officer called a supervisor, but the supervisor and others arrived at the cell for less than 20 minutes. Gonzalez was handcuffed and admitted that he had beaten Ruiz to death without being interrogated, the prosecutors said.

Paramedics arrived shortly after 2 am and Ruiz was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was declared dead by several injuries from the beating. He had internal bleeding from a “serious neck injury,” similar to that of people involved in a car accident that appears to be from Ruiz being dragged through the cell by his hair, the prosecutors said.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said it had “started a thorough internal investigation into all the factors involved in this case.” We take all acts of violence in prison extremely seriously and work tirelessly to prevent those who want to do harm to do so. “

Asked if prisoners are still being asked about gang bands when they enter the prison, a sheriff spokesperson said, “We do have a gang intelligence unit in prison and we monitor gang activity and relationships.”