cook-dinner-county-sheriff’s-workplace-warns-of-mobile-phone-scammer-impersonating-authorities

Authorities are warning the community about a cell phone scammer impersonating a Cook County sheriff’s officer in modern weeks.

The caller identifies himself as “Sgt. Dennis Peterson” or “Lt. Jonathan Moore,” the sheriff’s business reported. He suggests he’s an personnel, and calls have appear from multiple cellular phone figures.

It is not recognised how widespread the phone calls are or if the caller is employing supplemental fake names, the sheriff’s office environment reported.

Authorities are reminding the public that the sheriff’s office does not phone to solicit revenue.

Any individual who gets a suspicious contact is asked to make contact with the Prepare dinner County sheriff’s office environment at 847-635-1188.