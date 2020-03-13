Cook dinner County treasurer, assessor offices close due to coronavirus issues

Two Cook dinner County workplaces shut Friday because of to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Treasurer Maria Pappas shut her business office at midday Friday citing a have to have to “safeguard” taxpayers and staff members. Assessor Fritz Kaegi also made a decision to shutter his downtown and suburban branch places of work “until more recognize.”

“The function of our business office, as well as that of the Clerk, Treasurer and Board of Overview, makes certain local governmental bodies have the cash and means to serve the public in a disaster like this,” Kaegi explained in a statement. “Therefore, we will put all available assets towards on the net, cell phone, and other distant solutions to meet the have to have for uninterrupted services. Our really hard-operating and focused staff members associates will continue on to report to do the job as they are able.”

Property entrepreneurs can file exemptions and appeals on the assessor’s internet site. All general public outreach functions have been canceled through May possibly 1st.

For Pappas, the go indicates guarding her employees and the community.

“We have not had a scenario of the coronavirus in our office and I want to hold it that way,” Pappas mentioned in her assertion. “While it is of surpassing relevance to shield our employees and website visitors to the developing from this virus, it is important to go on serving taxpayers.”

Staff members in that treasurer’s office environment will function remotely to obtain tax payments, concern refunds and complete some other responsibilities of the place of work.

The shift will come a working day right after Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle held a joint news convention, urging people today to stay home and operate remotely if possible.