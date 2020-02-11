Cook Island boy, 5, said he should cut his hair – or he would have to leave school

Pressure is increasing at an Australian private school demanding a 5-year-old Cook Islander boy who has cut his long hair.

Cyrus Taniela attended the Australian Christian College Moreton in Queensland.

But after his first week at school, his mother was pulled aside and said she had to cut his hair, “culturally or not.”

The school uniform states that the boys’ hair must be over the collar and ponytails and buns are not allowed.

Cyrus Taniela, here with his big sister Jaylia-Anna, will have her hair cut at the age of 7. Photo / via Cook Island News

Australian Christian College has now doubled: Gary Underwood, the director of Moreton near Brisbane, has told mother Wendy Taniela that she has to cut Cyrus’ hair, otherwise he has to leave school.

Now his family is considering taking their fight to the Queensland Human Rights Commission because keeping the hair long is a traditional custom in the Cook Islands and Niuean cultures.

A boy’s first haircut is a cultural rite of passage, and Cyrus’ family wants to wait until he’s seven. They have been planning the ceremony for three years.

The family of Cyrus’ father Jason Taniela comes from Mangaia, that of his mother from Samoa and Aitutaki.

“You don’t understand what’s coming to Australia,” said Ms. Taniela.

Queensland Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Kate Marsh said she would try to resolve the issue if a complaint was filed.

The Queensland Anti-Discrimination Act prevents racial discrimination in all educational institutions, including non-governmental schools.

The Commission has warned that uniform school policy could violate the law prohibiting indirect racial discrimination.

Ms. Taniela said that both her and her husband’s culture – Cook Islands and Niuean – had hair-cutting ceremonies.

“For us, we decided that Cyrus would cut his hair when he was 7,” she said to Redcliffe and Bayside Herald.

Brisbane’s Cyrus Taniela is off to his first day at Australian Christian College Moreton. Photo / Facebook

“We thought he was done and could understand what was happening.

“Traditionally [in the Cook Islands] it is lovingly cared for by the boy’s aunts and all women, and then there is a ceremony to cut his hair and the whole village traditionally celebrates.”

Family in New South Wales, Queensland, Samoa, Niue and the Cook Islands are saving money to stop by for the ceremony in Sydney. More than 100 family members are expected.

Ms. Taniela told Cook Islands News that she had met with director Gary Underwood, who asked her to advance the ceremony.

“But that’s a big price and we have other family responsibilities,” she said.

“We don’t drive all BMWs.”

Ms. Taniela said that tying Cyrus’ hair in the morning was a family tradition.

“I spend more time on my son’s hair than my daughter’s because he inherited the waves,” she told Cook Islands News.

The school is the same where Cyrus’ older sister Jaylia-Anna has been for two years.

“Since last week, I’ve been braiding [Cyrus’ hair] and pinning it up over his collar. It’s fumbling. I need five minutes, ten minutes every morning when he’s not sitting still.”

She asked the headmaster if that was enough – but he said it was no longer his decision, but the college committee’s job.

The Australian Christian College in Moreton does not allow ponytails or buns for boys. Photo / Google

Mr. Underwood has now posted a statement on the school’s Facebook page that he has spent time in the Cook Islands and is “a keen believer in islanders and their customs.”

“He understands that cultural customs and respect for authority are also of tremendous importance and value for Pacific Islanders,” the statement said.

“By following the guidelines, procedures and guidelines of the college, the college can be consistent in its many cultural groups.

“To be consistent across the student body, all students must adhere to the policies, procedures and guidelines approved by the board, which include the following:” Boy hair must be clean and tidy over the collar and must not hang over the face. Extreme styles, ponytails and buns are not allowed. “

To support his claim that he was “an enthusiastic support for the islanders”, Mr. Underwood also published a photo of Pacific students performing a midday show for classmates.

But the photo was issued without her permission – and Ms. Taniela said some of the girls in the photo are their own family, whose parents shared their concerns.

“So he’s so naive and takes a picture of all these island kids – some of these girls are my nieces!”

Ms. Marsh of the Queensland Commission on Human Rights said the state’s anti-discrimination law prohibits racial discrimination in schools.

“Cultural practice is widely recognized as part of the breed.”

She said Australian Christian College’s hair policy seemed to be indirect discrimination – meaning that it was against the law.

-news.com.au, Cook Island News