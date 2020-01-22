Cooking the Books: How to Protect Your Assets in the Event of a Split or Divorce

Each week, the Cooking the Books podcast by NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB tackles a different money problem. Today is how to stop a broken heart that also breaks the bank. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Just like finding someone to team up with in the game of life can have the happy side effect of boosting your wealth, going through a split can have the opposite effect. This can be financially devastating.

This is why the latest relational property survey in New Zealand caught my eye.

He revealed that people in their forties are most at risk of separation, and the group of those 50 and over is also increasing.

It’s a fairly close time to retire and it might be difficult to recover well enough to enjoy your golden years.

So is there a way to change the system to reduce the financial blow, if you really need to separate?

And is there anything you can do when you start a relationship, to secure your future?

For the latest Cooking the Books, I spoke to Kirsty Swadling, President of the Family Law Section of the New Zealand Law Society.

We discussed the impact that a split can have on your finances, if the system needs to change and how people can protect themselves at the start of a relationship.

For the interview, watch the video above or read the audio podcast here.

If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you would like to answer in the next one, come talk to me. I’m on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

You can subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio, the Apple or Spotify podcast app, to make sure you never miss an episode.

.