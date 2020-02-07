Cool end of the working week

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: High pressure to the southwest keeps the sky sunny and the conditions cool. Temperatures will rise around 10 a.m. until the 1950s, as the maximum temperature is 62 ° and the southwest wind is blowing between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Mostly clear this evening and calming winds from the south let the temperatures drop overnight until Saturday morning until the mid-1940s.

Next: Dry and mostly sunny in the first half of the weekend, but the clouds will continue to increase until Sunday. This is linked to an approaching system that will deliver isolated showers and storms starting Monday, which will continue for most of the week.

THE EXPLANATION:

The high pressure will still dominate the region today and keep the sky clear and dry. The northwest flow aloft will also appear today, but will slowly flatten out and become more western this evening and until Saturday. In this way, temperatures are kept close to the average today, but warming begins over the weekend when the low level winds again in the southwest and south. A weak impulse will drop through the area just before the mid-level current becomes western on Saturday. This allows for a light shower on Saturday before 2 p.m., mainly southeast of Baton Rouge. The chance of rain will slowly increase overnight on Sunday as the lift and humidity in our region increase. The next week will be active and wet, as a disturbance is emerging west of the Baja area and can only be lifted very slowly. This keeps the southwest winds from the Gulf on land in motion, with moisture penetrating deeply at all levels of the atmosphere. The main problem will be the development of a weak front Monday that drops south into southern Louisiana until Tuesday before reaching the coast. This will result in occasional rains and occasional storms that trigger and continue for much of the week. Rainfall could reach 1.5 to 5 inches by Friday, with the higher amounts north of the I-10 / I-12 corridor.

– The meteorologist Matt Callihan

