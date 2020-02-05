Cool Jae Hoon of Cool reveals a shocking secret he kept for 11 years

Lee Jae Hoon of Cool launched a bomb on the industry with shocking confessions.

On February 5, Lee Jae Hoon published a letter on his fan cafe with the confession: “I have something I hide from everyone. In 2009, I married my girlfriend. In 2010 we had a daughter and in 2013 we had a son. “

Lee Jae Hoon said that the reason he was revealing his secret now, after hiding it for 11 years, was: “I know there are people who will be disappointed and confused in me by only revealing it now , and everyone. , I can only offer my sincere apologies. “

Lee Jae Hoon’s full letter reads as follows:

Hello all my family.

Hmm… It’s been a long time since I downloaded any content from this fan cafe. All the words I intended to say have left me now … my apologies, my thanks … I am overwhelmed with different emotions.

Today, I have to admit a truth that I hide from everyone.

My feelings of guilt prevented me from getting closer to you, all those who have given me so much affection during these many years. I know that there are people who will be disappointed and confused in me only by revealing this now, and to all, I can only apologize.

Before being a singer loved by the public, I wanted to be a man that everyone could say well and live proudly. Since I became a celebrity at a young age, I have always lived in the public eye, and I have entered a messy scene where it is difficult to say what things I should share with the public and what things should stay private.

Then I met someone I fell in love with and hesitated. It became then that I couldn’t bear the idea of ​​living without this person. Although it was not my intention to hide this from everyone, over time, I felt more and more sorry for everyone. I was in a place I liked, and that person was someone I wanted to create a future with. They were someone who understood and was attentive to my particular situation and shared everything with me, including the good and bad times. He was a precious person for me, who often prayed for me.

If these were normal circumstances, I would have loved to be able to share with everyone the news I met with someone with whom I would share my future, but I couldn’t do it. I cannot count the number of times I intended to share that I had had a child, but since my wife was an ordinary person, the interest (that the news would arouse) would become heavy for her and her family. We had a very small marriage with only our closest relatives. Since then, I have become a father of two, but I have not been able to share any of this news with the world until today.

In order to protect my wife and children from harm, I had made this decision, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized that this decision was more harmful to them in the end, and so I make this confession to all of you. today. I made the decision to live my life as a proud father and husband. These kinds of thoughts invaded me.

If I had been honest with everyone from the start, I have no doubt that everyone would congratulate themselves and my family … I am truly sorry. At the moment, my family lives abroad. We have only received the blessings of a few people, but I would like to thank my wife for her understanding and her unwavering concessions to me. I hope my wife is the happiest person I make this confession. I will carefully ask everyone for their support and love, even if I bow and bow to all of you with my sincere apologies.

February 2020.

This was the confession of Lee Jae Hoon, a man who for ten long years has not been able to live proudly and has only hesitated.