Cool night, winter storm with snow, sleet and freezing rain probably Saturday

Saturday STORM: We’re falling through the 1920s with a little wind chill impact tonight. As the day progresses, however, the winds drop. From sunrise on, storms and light snow fall into the morning hours. With an occasional break, the snow usually becomes even until late morning and early afternoon. In most places there is light accumulation. The temperature stays below freezing for most of the day. However, we expect warmer air to reach the upper layers of the atmosphere in the early afternoon. This allows the snow to melt higher, but the surface temperatures remain below freezing. As a result, sleet and freezing rain are likely in most areas from early afternoon to late evening. The accumulation of ice with the snow is likely to cause travel problems, especially if you travel further north. But our southern districts can also count on many slick spots. A short transition to light rain and drizzle is possible because the temperatures are close to freezing for most of the day. However, after sunset, raise yourself past midnight.

ALL IN ALL: 2-4 ″ north of the PA turnpike and west of I-81 will be the norm for snow accumulation. These include Lebanon, Harrisburg, Carlisle, Duncannon, Chambersburg and areas in the north. C-2 will be the norm for most counties in Adams, Lancaster and York. Over and above this, however, additional ice accumulations accumulate between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, which leads to numerous mushy problems throughout the region. Stay up to date when it comes to updating these sums of snow and ice.

On to the next week: We’ll keep the cold air heading next week. Windy and stormy conditions prevail on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and storms can occur every day. The high temperatures drop from Sunday mid-1930s on both sides of Monday’s 30 degrees and until Tuesday’s 20s, all with mostly cloudy skies. The morning lows sink into teenage age on Monday, and the morning chill is zero on Monday and Tuesday. Bundle up and prepare for cold air all week!

Don't forget to download the FOX43 weather app to get the latest winter weather warnings and custom forecasts for your location!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

