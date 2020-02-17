[Coontie, Florida’s only indigenous cycad, wins National Award from GCA]

Coontie (Zamia integrifolia) is the only native cycad in North The usa and it is indigenous to South Florida.Cycads are amid the oldest vegetation on earth, relationship again 325 million several years. They were being so prolific by the Jurassic time period that this is from time to time referred to as the Age of Cycads, relatively than the Age of Dinosaurs.Currently, they are restricted to tropical and subtropical areas and are viewed as endangered, but they haven’t improved all that substantially since the […]