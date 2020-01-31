Copa del Rey Football: Lionel Messi scored two goals in victory in Barcelona

January 31 (UPI) – Lionel Messi scored two goals in the second half in a 5-0 win over Leganes in Barcelona, ​​helping his Spanish squad to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Messi scored in the 59th and 89th minute of the crooked thing on Thursday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann took her first blood in the fourth minute of the round of 16. Messi played a steep pass into right-back Nelson Semendo’s box at the start of the game. The Barcelona defender then returned to Griezmann, who brought the ball in before, with his second touch, fired a shot through a defender’s legs onto the left side of the net.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet doubled the lead in the 27th minute after Messi sent a corner kick from the right. The ball swung toward the nearby post before Lenglet jumped and head-shot into the far-away post network that hit Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar for the second time.

Barcelona took the lead 2-0 in half before Messi took out insurance in the 59th minute. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong made a long pass for Messi on this move and led the Barcelona star into the right flank. Messi swayed between several defenders before shooting Leganes defender Kevin Rodrigues’ shot into the net.

Ansu Fati, a teenage phenomenon, pulled a loose ball out of the Leganes box, triggering Barcelona’s fourth goal sequence. Fati fired a shot, which was blocked by Cuellar, and the ball was deflected to Messi, who was then discarded by Leganes central defender Chidozie Awaziem. The ball was then deflected onto Arthur Melo, who scored a close-range shot in the 77th minute.

Messi used some skillful moves on his second goal after Ivan Rakitic played a pass for the Barcelona star and found Messi in the penalty area. Messi used his first touch to knock the ball away from a diving Cuellar and jumped over the knocked-down Leganes keeper before shooting a shot into the top of the net with his second touch.

“It’s easier if you score at the start of the game, but I think we have improved our position significantly,” de Jong told FCBarcelona.com. “I think that was the biggest improvement.”

Barcelona next meet Levante in La Liga and play at 3:00 p.m. EST Sunday at Camp Nou. On Tuesday they face Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey in San Mames, Spain.