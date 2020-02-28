copenhagen-striker-michael-santos-billed-about-alleged-assault-of-police-officer-for-the-duration-of-wild-celebrations-from-celtic

Copenhagen striker Michael Santos has been charged with an alleged assault on a law enforcement officer through the scenes of wild celebrations as they dumped Celtic out the Europa League.

Television cameras captured the moment Santos, who opened the scoring, ran to rejoice with the travelling enthusiasts at Parkhead immediately after Pep Biel fired Copenhagen two-one in entrance on the evening.

With the cameras targeted on Biel minor can be seen of the incident, however 1 law enforcement officer evidently falls to the floor as Santos enters the place.

The Hoops crashed out of Europe soon after dropping 4-2 on mixture, with the Danes inflicting the to start with defeat on Neil Lennon’s side in 2020.

But the night time was soured rather for the readers just after Law enforcement Scotland confirmed on Friday that Santos and a member of the Copenhagen workers ended up both equally charged in link with an alleged assault.

A spokeswoman for the pressure explained: “Two gentlemen aged 26 and 42 were being billed in relationship with an alleged assault at Celtic Park very last evening. They have been claimed to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Copenhagen released a assertion concerning the incident, declaring the elder particular person charged is a steward of theirs.

“After Pep Biel’s 2-one-aim at Celtic Park there was turmoil in entrance of the FCK fan section right after an official grabbed Pep Biel during the celebration,” it go through.

“One of our stewards tried out to reduce a clash and was led absent and talked with Scottish law enforcement.

“Michael Santos also talked with the police, who subsequently have billed them each.

“They travelled residence with the crew, and we are now waiting around to see if the Scottish police will pursue the scenario. We will co-work if they want additional data from the club.

“Those associated are not likely to comment on the episode.”

The round-of-32 tie was finely well balanced at 1-one pursuing very last week’s first leg at the Parken stadium and the Premiership champions handed up various likelihood in a goalless initial 50 % in the next leg ahead of supporting the Danish aspect consider the lead.

Santos, a late to start with-50 % substitute for Mikkel Kaufmann, took gain of a fatal error in the 51st moment by Hoops defender Jozo Simunovic to fire the website visitors forward.

Odsonne Edouard pulled the tie stage on the night time and on combination as he netted from the penalty place with only 7 minutes remaining.

On the other hand, 3 minutes later midfielder Biel restored the visitors’ guide right before striker Dame N’Doye, who scored very last week, included a third in the 87th minute to seal a 3-1 acquire on the night and ship Copenhagen via to the last 16.