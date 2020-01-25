Coping with climate problems is the key to the next decade

The importance of customization

Global warming occurs when greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and other pollutants in the atmosphere capture the radiation reflected from the earth’s surface. Carbon dioxide in particular began to increase significantly after the Industrial Revolution, which took place between the late 18th and 19th centuries.

The global average temperatures are already 1 degree Celsius above the pre-industrial level. Unless the world takes concrete action, average temperatures are expected to rise 3 to 4 degrees by the end of the century.

In October 2018, the United States Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a special report calling on the world to keep global average temperatures no more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, rather than the 2-degree target.

Rajib Shaw, a professor at Keio University and one of the main authors of the report, says that the difference of 0.5 degrees is crucial for many climate-related issues.

If the 1.5 degree target were not met, the number of people exposed to heat waves would more than double from 14 to 37 percent of the world’s population, marine fish stocks would decrease by 1.5 million tons and the loss of Wildlife species, including vertebrates and plants, will double.

“I think the next 10 years will bring extreme levels of climate change and disaster risk,” Shaw says. “Extreme, however, means that this is usually not the case and these risks are no longer” extreme “. Extreme events will be the new normal.”

The IPCC report also provides that by 2030 the world will have to reduce global carbon emissions by about 45 percent compared to 2010 and must reach zero by 2050 to stop global warming from 1.5 degrees. However, in December it turned out that global emissions continue to increase. Carbon dioxide emissions from 2019 are expected to increase by 0.6 percent compared to 2018 and reach a record level of 36.8 billion tons.

So far, 65 countries have committed to not emitting CO2 by 2050. Major issuers such as Japan have not done so.

“Even if the countries commit themselves to stop emitting carbon dioxide, we cannot change the current situation immediately. It took us decades to get where we are now. So it will take some time for the climate to change again, ”says Shaw. “That’s why mitigation is important, but adjustment is just as important because we have to live with this current state.”

During the U.N. conference in December, Japan joined a list of countries that had received the satirical award “Fossil of the Day” from an international environmental organization after failing to end the nation’s dependence on coal-fired power plants.

Guterres urged the countries to stop building new coal-fired power plants by 2020 and criticized the “coal addiction” of the Asian region.

Japan is the only group of seven that is still building new facilities, although Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at least admits that he is aware of the problem.

“I am aware of international criticism of Japan’s coal policy, and I think it is increasing, particularly given the global trend of financial institutions to withdraw from coal-fired thermal power,” Koizumi told reporters during a press conference in December. “Even if Japan cannot currently offer a more positive coal policy, I would like to emphasize that we acknowledge the criticism and will continue to make efforts (to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels).”

While Japan has ceased to fall below the promised net CO2 emissions by zero by 2050, some local governments have started making decarbonization declarations. By January 20, 51 municipalities – including Tokyo, Kanagawa, Osaka and the Iwate prefectures, as well as cities like Kyoto, Kagoshima and Ikoma in Nara – had committed to zero CO2 emissions over the next 30 years.

The Ministry of Environment estimates that the total population of these communities is 49 million, which is approximately 39 percent of the country as a whole.

“Zero-carbon cities are growing rapidly across Japan,” Koizumi said during the December press conference. “The awakening of local governments should continue and ultimately lead Japan to introduce more renewable energies and become a driving force for the country to achieve a decarbonized society.”